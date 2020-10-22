Grants for Appalachian Trail communities to come from Mountain Valley Pipeline gift

The grants will be available to nonprofit groups in the Virginia counties of Bland, Botetourt, Craig, Giles, Montgomery, Roanoke and Tazewell, and Monroe County, West Virginia.

Members of the conservancy and other environmentalists have long expressed concerns about how a 125-foot-wide right of way for the buried pipeline will be visible for nearly 100 miles along the trail that runs from Georgia to Maine.

Construction has also caused widespread problems with erosion and sedimentation, which led to successful legal challenges by environmental groups and a stop-work order from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

FERC allowed construction to resume Oct. 9, after Mountain Valley regained two of three sets of permits that were set aside by a federal appeals court.

Since then, the company has released few details of when and where work will be restarted on the $5.7 billion project.

“MVP continues to evaluate and adjust its planned construction activities in line with the project’s permits and authorizations and expects to conduct work where permitted to do so,” spokeswoman Natalie Cox said in an email Tuesday.