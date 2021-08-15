Great Race tests teams' mettle on 2,300-mile journey

Josh Hull was guiding his team’s 1932 Ford Speedster through a curve on a country road when calamity struck: The gas pedal malfunctioned and the vintage car began quickly losing speed.
Every second counted as he coasted to a stop and jumped out to take a closer look at the pedal. His best guess is that he was in Oklahoma at the time, although he can’t be certain. GPS, electronics and other newfangled gadgets were strictly forbidden in the nine-day, 2,300-mile endurance test known as the Great Race.
The sight of the sleek classic car broken down on the side of the road caught the eye of a nearby landscaping crew. The crew offered help and called a friend who rode to the rescue with a set of tools that helped Hull, of Roanoke, and his teammate, Trevor Stahl of Salem, rig up a repair.
Minutes later, the two were back on the road, calculating what they would need to do to gain ground and reclaim their place among the 108 other cars competing.
“It can be pretty tough here and there,” Hull said while later recalling those harried few moments. “But that’s part of the race.”
After all, they don’t call it the Great Race for nothing.
The Hemmings Motor News Great Race is a unique challenge that brings together vintage cars to traverse an intricate route mapped out across multiple states.
The annual race isn’t a traditional test of speed — fastest to the finish line isn’t what counts. Instead, teams are asked to follow a detailed set of instructions, handed out daily, and to keep pace with the timelines set out by organizers who track everyone’s progress at undisclosed checkpoints.
“It’s a different type of race,” said Hull, who’s been driving in the event since 2015, with Stahl serving as team navigator.
“It’s all about timing and precision driving over a long distance,” he said. “You have to follow the directions exactly.”
The daily instructions demand close attention as they routinely list more than 200 steps that can be as oblique as directing cars to turn onto the first paved road that they see on their right.
Upping the stakes even further is a ban on most modern-day tools of navigation. Even a car’s odometer is taped over so teams can’t rely on their car to track their distance.
It instead comes down to the driver, who must keep the car’s speed on pace, and to the navigator, who’s often working with nothing more than a stopwatch, pen and paper to monitor their progress and calculate what they’ll need to do to compensate for the precious seconds lost while leaning into a turn or — on an extra hard day — dealing with a mechanical breakdown.
The goal is to arrive at each checkpoint at the exact time designated by organizers. Each moment early or late is a penalty.
The top finishers — including Hull and Stahl, who came in sixth this year — often only accrue about 60 seconds or so in penalties over the course of dozens of checkpoints.
The challenge combines the demand for teamwork and problem-solving with the thrill of the open road. It also takes racers through little-seen parts of the country, across back roads and scenic byways, driving apace with other rare cars that can be a century or more old.
“It’s an amazing experience,” said Hull, a Roanoke native and a city firefighter, who in his day job helms fire engines through local streets.
“You get to really see how beautiful the United States is,” he said. “A lot of these cars are museum-quality. There are some rare ones that people don’t get to see every day.
“That’s one of the biggest parts of the Great Race, is getting these cars out into the public and, hopefully, passing the love of vintage automobiles onto the next generation.”
The Great Race ends each day at a planned point where communities greet them with fanfare and families come out to see the array of cars. And it’s not unusual along the route to see people camped out in lawn chairs, watching the steady flow of unusual cars, which usually whiz by spaced about a minute apart.
Hull and Stahl’s Ford Speedster, which is painted an eye-catching red, white and blue, is always a crowd favorite, said Great Race Director Jeff Stumb.
“‘Stars and Stripes’ is the nickname everyone has come up with for it,” Stumb said. “It’s one of the iconic vehicles.”
In addition to the challenge of the race, Stumb said, there is a family atmosphere to the summer event that keeps teams coming back again and again.
Teams talk and help one another out with advice and repairs during the nightly stops. Cars are put on display so kids can climb up behind the wheel and gearheads can ask questions.
“People enjoy the camaraderie of it,” Stumb said. “You’re out with your friends or family for two weeks traveling across the country.”
Stahl’s family, based in Michigan, has been part of the race for years, as a business sponsor and as racers.
Stahl was the one who invited Hull, a friend, to get involved. The two have contributed much to the race, Stumb said, both as competitors and as friends to others in the event.
“Everybody loves both of them,” he said. “They bring a lot to the event.”
Hull said he hopes to encourage more people to follow the race and consider entering it themselves, particularly high school and college students, who can form teams through their schools or youth groups and compete for scholarships in the Great Race X-Cup.
Entering an event can take time — 2022 is already sold out — but that allows time for those interested to get prepared and ready their cars.
The race route changes each year. This summer, racers traveled through eight states, starting in San Antonio, Texas, and ending in Greenville, South Carolina. Next year, they’ll weave a path from Warwick, Rhode Island, to Fargo, North Dakota.
“This was all new for me when we started,” Hull said, adding while he grew up with a love of NASCAR and muscle cars, he had no prior background in racing or antique autos before this.
The challenge, the fun and the people, not to mention the incredible cars, quickly hooked him, though, he said.
“It’s definitely been a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Hull said.