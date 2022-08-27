Green machines

The parking lot of the Blacksburg branch of the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library was electric — with vehicles — Wednesday. Sustainable Blacksburg presented its Lunch and Learn lecture series, recently featuring Blacksburg EV enthusiast Dave Roper.

He shared his knowledge of electric cars, driving distance, maintenance, charging, and stories from the road. After the presentation attendees were able to get close-up looks at some vehicles and talk with owners about their EV experiences.

The future of the automobile industry continues to be a major topic with climate change and the proliferation of greener car options. However, the cost of those options remains a sticking point with some sectors of the public.

In the first quarter of 2022, electric vehicles took more than 5% of the overall auto market, more than doubling its share in 2021, according to industry reports. And the EV purchase percentages worldwide continue to increase by the month, according to the reports.

Meanwhile, California — long with a reputation of being a leader in environmental issues nationally — decided just last week that it will ban the sale of new, gas-powered cars by 2035.

And, still to be determined is whether American car buyers will find new federal tax breaks for EV purchases to be a big enough incentive to do so.

