Greenway's next link will bridge Roanoke-Salem line

Builders of the greenway will soon bridge the Roanoke-Salem line.
In what one official called a “golden spike moment,” crews are erecting a bridge to link the greenway sections in Roanoke and Salem.
The bridge is underway at Barnhardt Creek near where the small stream flows into the Roanoke River near Cook Drive. Its completion later this year will allow a person parked at the Cook Drive parking area to walk, run or bike a 4-mile loop on the greenway path.
Construction began on the 12-foot-wide bridge in January. There was a pause to resolve a geotechnical issue and work has resumed at the direction of the Roanoke City Council. It will cost about $750,000, according to a contract summary.
“What makes this particular project so special is that it’s a golden spike moment for our greenway system,” said Michael Clark, director of Roanoke Parks and Recreation, a historical reference to the 1869 completion of the transcontinental railroad in Promontory, Utah.
By joining the two cities, the bridge “will open up neighborhoods to collaborate together and people to travel from one jurisdiction to the other, and it’s really the culmination of more than two decades’ worth of collaborative work by several jurisdictions here in the Roanoke Valley.”
The valley’s greenway network dates to 1997 and is incomplete, but progress continues.
While the bridge is significant, a much larger gap-closing construction project is on the horizon to the east in Roanoke. This spring or summer, Roanoke plans to seek a contractor to build about a mile of greenway and greenway trail encompassing land obtained from Walker Machine & Foundry, an industrial plant near the river that has ceased projection. The project could cost $6.8 million and take 18 months to finish, Clark said.
To the west of the bridge, a part of the planned Roanoke River Greenway is also incomplete in Salem — from Rotary Park to the Cook Drive parking area. Salem seeks state funding to pay for that section, a city official said.