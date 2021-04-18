Greenway's next link will bridge Roanoke-Salem line

Builders of the greenway will soon bridge the Roanoke-Salem line.

In what one official called a “golden spike moment,” crews are erecting a bridge to link the greenway sections in Roanoke and Salem.

The bridge is underway at Barnhardt Creek near where the small stream flows into the Roanoke River near Cook Drive. Its completion later this year will allow a person parked at the Cook Drive parking area to walk, run or bike a 4-mile loop on the greenway path.

Construction began on the 12-foot-wide bridge in January. There was a pause to resolve a geotechnical issue and work has resumed at the direction of the Roanoke City Council. It will cost about $750,000, according to a contract summary.

“What makes this particular project so special is that it’s a golden spike moment for our greenway system,” said Michael Clark, director of Roanoke Parks and Recreation, a historical reference to the 1869 completion of the transcontinental railroad in Promontory, Utah.

By joining the two cities, the bridge “will open up neighborhoods to collaborate together and people to travel from one jurisdiction to the other, and it’s really the culmination of more than two decades’ worth of collaborative work by several jurisdictions here in the Roanoke Valley.”