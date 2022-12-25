 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grid operator's call for conservation ends on Christmas

1225 power outage map

This map from Appalachian Power shows customer outages in Southwest Virginia. Check it against your zip code at https://www.appalachianpower.com/outages/.

 Courtesy appalachianpower.com

The grid operator for the Appalachian Power service region this morning ended its call for system-wide energy conservation.

The regional transmission organization PJM made the change after a morning peak of about 118,000 megawatts, according to a news release. PJM, responding to winds and single-digit temperatures that began on Friday, had made the conservation call on Saturday. It was the first such measure since the 2014 polar vortex, according to an 11:44 a.m. Sunday email.

PJM did not expect problems serving the forecast peak load of about 123,000  megawatts on Christmas.

PJM serves 65 million people in 13 states and Washington, D.C., including Appalachian Power customers.

Appalachian had not updated its outages list since after 6 p.m. Saturday. About 25,000 customers in its three-state service area, which includes the Roanoke and New River valleys, remained without power, according to its most recent update. Utility crews continued work to restore power, likely through Tuesday in areas with extreme damage, according to appalachianpower.com/outages/storms/details.

— The Roanoke Times

