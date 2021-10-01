Grieving a player's death, Ferrum men's soccer team to return to action

FERRUM — The Ferrum College men's soccer team last played a game Sept. 18.
Cole Lipinski came off the bench to play goalkeeper for the final 30 minutes of that game, which Ferrum won 3-2 in overtime at Southern Virginia.
The following day, the senior killed himself.
The grieving Panthers postponed their next two games.
"We all saw the love and just the impact that he made on the program and the school itself," Ferrum men's soccer coach Matt Cureton said Thursday. "Everyone's still very upset [on the team].
"It's been a really, really rough week and a half."
The Panthers will return to action at 4:30 p.m. Saturday when they host Bridgewater. It will be their first game since Lipinski died.
Ferrum players will wear black armbands with Lipinski's initials and jersey number (99) in that game, just as they did at his funeral Monday in Fredericksburg and as some have continued to do in practice this week.
There will be a moment of silence before that game, just as the team has been doing at the start of each practice.
Ferrum also will pay tribute to Lipinski by not using a goalkeeper for the first 99 seconds of the game. Bridgewater has agreed not to score against the empty net during that time.
"Cole was just loved around here by so many," Ferrum athletic director John Sutyak said. "It's cut deep.
"We're still in shock that he's not here."
The mental health of athletes has been a big topic in the news in recent months. Tennis star Naomi Osaka talked about her mental-health issues after withdrawing from the French Open. Gymnast Simone Biles talked about her mental-health issues after withdrawing from some events at the Summer Olympics.
Sutyak does not want to lose another Ferrum athlete to suicide.
"Our coaches know, … to be looking out for signs, comments," he said. "I can't tell you how many times I've gotten a call about a student, or a coach has gotten a call from a faculty member, like, 'So-and-so hasn't been here,’ or 'So-and-so hasn't been themselves.’
"I think we do a good job making sure people know to keep an eye on each other, to look out for each other. This heightens it a little more. Because it feels like in the time since [Lipinski died], I think our senses are a little heightened.
"Trying to break the stigma of the mental health thing. It's OK to ask for help. It's OK to admit you're struggling.
"We had a staff meeting [Wednesday] and I led it off by talking about making sure we're looking out for each other and looking out for our students and looking for signs and getting help."
'We weren't ready'
Lipinski, a graduate of King George High School in the Fredericksburg area, was in his fourth season on the Ferrum men's soccer team. He was also a member of the Ferrum men's lacrosse team, which plays in the spring.
"They're hurting, too," Sutyak said of the lacrosse players. "They're all hurting.
"So many students on other teams were impacted by this, too."
The Sept. 18 soccer game was Lipinski's season debut, and just the fifth game in which he played during his Ferrum soccer career.
"A lot of players are driven off of playing time. He was driven off of improvement and seeing his teammates improve," Cureton said. "He kind of took players under his wing."
With the Sept. 18 game tied 2-2 in the second half, Lipinski entered for the final 30 minutes and 33 seconds. He recorded one save in the overtime affair, helping Ferrum (1-6) win its first game of the season. He was the goalkeeper credited with the win in the statistics.
"I had a conversation with him that night after the game and told him how great he was," said Cureton, who is in his first year at the college. "I shared a couple special moments with him that night, actually — a couple chest bumps. Told him we needed him to be big-time, we need a leader. He winks at me and says, 'I got you, Coach.’"
Cureton planned to start Lipinski in Ferrum's next game, which was scheduled for Sept. 22.
But the day after Ferrum beat Southern Virginia, Lipinski died.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a dead body outside a campus dormitory, shortly after noon Sept. 19, according to the sheriff's office.
The manner of death was suicide by a gunshot wound, according to the medical examiner's office.
"Something happens, it's 'What'd we miss?’ So it's tough," Sutyak said.
Sutyak and Cureton met with the men's soccer team that afternoon.
"The different types of grief we saw [were] ranging from angry to really emotional from a sad standpoint," Cureton said.
Sutyak held a separate meeting with the men's lacrosse team.
The men's soccer team gathered in the gym that night to share memories of Lipinski.
"To understand the impact that he had on each individual player on our team, from freshman to senior, was the most impressive thing to me," Cureton said.
The following morning, Ferrum postponed the Sept. 22 game against William Peace. It has been rescheduled for later this month.
Cureton spent three nights sleeping on an air mattress in his office so he could be readily available for his grieving players to talk to.
"They needed me, and I wanted to be there for them," Cureton, 27, said.
Cureton and some of the players met on the soccer field late at night for a few hours a couple of times that week, reminiscing about Lipinski.
Some of the players went home to be with their families.
Grief counselors were made available in Ferrum's main athletic building, the Hank Norton Center, for a few days for any athletes or staff members who needed them. Counselors were also available elsewhere on campus for the general student body.
The team was supposed to return to action against visiting Virginia Wesleyan on Sept. 26 — seven days after Lipinski's death. There was to be a pregame moment of silence, as well as Cureton's idea of Ferrum not using a goalkeeper for the first 99 seconds. Virginia Wesleyan had agreed not to score against the empty net.
But after an early morning practice on Sept. 24, Cureton realized his team was still not ready to play a game. So that day, he postponed the Sept. 26 Virginia Wesleyan game. It will be played later this month.
"I could just tell from an energy level, a focus level — myself included in that — that we weren't ready," Cureton said. "We just weren't ourselves."
'Looking for signs'
A vigil was held on campus Sept. 24. Athletes and nonathletes attended.
The Ferrum football and field hockey teams wore teal socks at their home games last weekend; teal is the color for suicide prevention awareness.
Lipinski's funeral was held Monday. The men's soccer and men's lacrosse teams took buses to the funeral. The Ferrum delegation also included athletes from other teams, as well as college and athletic department officials.
The jersey Lipinski wore in his final game was displayed at the funeral home.
Lipinski was survived by his parents and two siblings, as well as other relatives.
"They're hurting, but I think they were appreciative to see so much love from Ferrum," Sutyak said. "It's tough. It came out of the blue.
"It's a hard thing to kind of come to grips with."
Lipinski's goalkeeping jerseys and gloves were given to his family.
Attending the funeral and getting to talk to Lipinski's family helped the players, said Cureton.
"What we honestly needed as a team was closure. We got that a little bit on Monday," Cureton said.
Players have put photos, candles, flowers and balloons in Cureton's locker.
Practice went well on Tuesday and Wednesday, said Cureton.
But Sutyak worries what will happen once the soccer season ends.
"They are in the middle of a season, which keeps them distracted," he said. "But at some point the season ends. … That's when it might hit them [even more].
"I'm sure graduation day will be a very difficult day for Cole's family but [also] for all of his friends because he was supposed to be there, getting a degree."
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.