Grieving a player's death, Ferrum men's soccer team to return to action

"Cole was just loved around here by so many," Ferrum athletic director John Sutyak said. "It's cut deep.

"We're still in shock that he's not here."

The mental health of athletes has been a big topic in the news in recent months. Tennis star Naomi Osaka talked about her mental-health issues after withdrawing from the French Open. Gymnast Simone Biles talked about her mental-health issues after withdrawing from some events at the Summer Olympics.

Sutyak does not want to lose another Ferrum athlete to suicide.

"Our coaches know, … to be looking out for signs, comments," he said. "I can't tell you how many times I've gotten a call about a student, or a coach has gotten a call from a faculty member, like, 'So-and-so hasn't been here,’ or 'So-and-so hasn't been themselves.’

"I think we do a good job making sure people know to keep an eye on each other, to look out for each other. This heightens it a little more. Because it feels like in the time since [Lipinski died], I think our senses are a little heightened.

"Trying to break the stigma of the mental health thing. It's OK to ask for help. It's OK to admit you're struggling.