Group seeks Blue Ridge Parkway specialty license plate

A new Blue Ridge Parkway specialty license plate is in the works.
The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, the fundraising arm of the scenic highway, announced this week that it is seeking preorders of the plate, which will feature a yellow, blue and green image of a winding road set in a forest and mountain landscape.
At least 450 preorders must be received before the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will make the plates. Approval by the General Assembly is then required before they can be issued.
The plates will cost $25 a year. For another $10 annually, drivers can select a personalized combination of letters, numbers and characters.
Sales of the plate will support parkway programs such as natural resource protection, historical and cultural preservation, visitor amenities, and education and outreach programs. A similar plate in North Carolina, where the parkway completes its 469-mile journey, generates more than $500,000 a year, the foundation said.
The original Virginia specialty plate became available in 2012, sponsored by the nonprofit Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Through mid-June, 9,780 of those plates — which feature a light blue mountain peak rising in the middle of the plate with a roadway twisting toward the top — were on the road, according to DMV spokesperson Jessica Cowardin.
A representative of Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway, which is now called Friends of the Blue Ridge, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Under a revenue-sharing program, DMV kept all the money from the first 1,000 sales. After that, $15 from each sale went to the nonprofit to support its projects, which include overlook maintenance, tree plantings and other preservation efforts.
DMV currently offers more than 250 specialty plates that represent colleges and universities, branches of the military, localities and special interest organizations such as conservationists, professional organizations and hobbyists.
Information on how to order a Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation plate can be found at www.brpfoundation.org.