Group seeks Blue Ridge Parkway specialty license plate

A new Blue Ridge Parkway specialty license plate is in the works.

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, the fundraising arm of the scenic highway, announced this week that it is seeking preorders of the plate, which will feature a yellow, blue and green image of a winding road set in a forest and mountain landscape.

At least 450 preorders must be received before the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will make the plates. Approval by the General Assembly is then required before they can be issued.

The plates will cost $25 a year. For another $10 annually, drivers can select a personalized combination of letters, numbers and characters.

Sales of the plate will support parkway programs such as natural resource protection, historical and cultural preservation, visitor amenities, and education and outreach programs. A similar plate in North Carolina, where the parkway completes its 469-mile journey, generates more than $500,000 a year, the foundation said.

The original Virginia specialty plate became available in 2012, sponsored by the nonprofit Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway.