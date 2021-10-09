Gubernatorial candidates comment, or choose not to, on Mountain Valley Pipeline

Youngkin’s response, which consisted of a printout of his answers to questions during two debates with McAuliffe, explained why he opposes the Virginia Clean Economy Act.

“I believe that, in fact, we can tackle bringing down emissions in Virginia without putting forth a plan that not even executives at the utilities believe is doable,” he said. “It’s gonna, in fact, increase Virginian’s bills by up to $1,000 a year, it puts our entire energy grid at risk.”

While McAuliffe supports accelerating the clean-energy act’s goals by 15 to 20 years, Youngkin called for a more measured approach.

“I believe in all energy sources, we can use wind and solar, but we need to preserve our clean natural gas and we can, in fact, have a reliable energy grid,” he said at the second debate with McAuliffe.

The Virginia League of Conservation Voters is endorsing McAuliffe, despite the organization’s strong opposition to both the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley projects and its work “to ensure the MVP is never realized,” deputy director Lee Francis said.