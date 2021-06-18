Gulf tropical system may affect Roanoke area early next week

After a few fall-like mornings with many 40s and even some upper 30s in outlying areas west of Roanoke, summerlike heat is returning on this Friday and Saturday, with lower 90s possible in Roanoke and points east and south.

Our days of dryness after drought-easing weekend showers and a few stronger storms will also likely come to an end by Monday, perhaps even late Sunday, as we begin to deal with a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico that may become Tropical Storm Claudette later on this Friday with a possible Saturday landfall in Louisiana.

Whether it is a tropical storm, makes it all the way to hurricane (very unlikely), a mere depression or just a blob of tropical moisture, its movement north and northeast will begin to increase moisture across our region with showers and storms developing by late Sunday into Monday. It's a bit early to say whether the core of the remnants of this system come over us or near enough to us to produce a day or two of widespread rain and storms, though that is possible early next week.