Gun buyback scheduled for Aug. 21 in Roanoke

Members of the community can turn in guns in exchange for grocery gift cards at an upcoming event.

Called "Groceries Not Guns," the voluntary gun buyback event is scheduled Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 401 Gainsboro Road NW, the office of the Roanoke branch of the NAACP.

"We are looking for anyone who might be interested in turning in a gun that they are not that excited about into having $250 in groceries," said Catherine Koebel Stromberg, a volunteer with the Roanoke-based Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition.

The coalition submitted a grant request, written by Koebel Stromberg, which resulted in an award of $4,500 from the Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission. The gun buyback event is being funded with that money and aims to reduce gun violence, conflict and intimidation, Koebel Stromberg said. Co-sponsors include the coalition, city police and the NAACP.

The event will accept handguns and long guns. Grocery gift cards will be provided in the following amounts: $150 for a rifle, pistol or revolver, $250 for a semi-automatic handgun and $50 for any inoperable gun. Only a limited number of gift cards are available, according to Koebel Stromberg, who urged people wishing to participate to arrive early.