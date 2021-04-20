Gun fired near Radford University dorm; no one hurt

A gun was fired Tuesday afternoon near Muse Hall at Radford University, according to the school's Police Department.

No one was hurt and a university student suspected in the case was immediately detained, according to the school.

A city law enforcement member was nearby at the time and reported seeing the incident when it happened just before 1:55 p.m. The deputy followed a fleeing suspect and had them in custody about two minutes later, officials said.

The campus police described it as an isolated incident that presented no larger threat to the campus or community. Investigators believe the shot might have stemmed from an altercation among people who knew one another.

The university student, whose name wasn't released, was being held by law enforcement and was placed on interim suspension, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Sgt. Chris Moore at (540) 831-5500.

As a precaution, Radford City Schools instituted a shelter in place when the incident was reported, but classes inside the schools continued and no disruptions occurred, said Superintendent Robert Graham.

Neither the city schools nor the university were put on a lockdown, officials said. Confusion on that point was reported as posts and questions became pinging across social media.