Gun task force lays out steps for Roanoke to counter gang violence

The council did not take action on the recommendations, but will rely on the report and future task force recommendations as it implements formal plans to reduce shootings. Members praised the Monday’s report, with some saying its findings and suggestions were overdue.

Council member Trish White-Boyd said she appreciated that the report was “acknowledging that we have gangs in Roanoke city. That’s a huge step. For so long we have denied we have gangs in Roanoke city … and they’re prominent.”

White-Boyd and council member Anita Price praised the inclusion of the city’s school system on the front line of early intervention efforts to curtail gang membership among youths. The report recommends that school programs can be created to improve social learning and teach young people to handle emotions.

“It’s important to look at preventative measures for young people,” said Price, a former teacher who is stepping down from city council at year’s end. “One reason [youths] even seek gang activity is the level of acceptance and sense of belonging.”