Gun task force lays out steps for Roanoke to counter gang violence

Acknowledging that gangs are mostly responsible for a surge in the city’s gun violence in recent years, the Roanoke City Council listened to recommendations to reduce shootings and curb gang membership among young people.
During Monday afternoon’s council meeting, Vice Mayor Joe Cobb gave a report from the city’s Study Committee to Reduce Gun Violence that recommended early intervention, improving communication between citizens and law enforcement, helping ex-prisoners return to the workforce and hiring a fulltime gang prevention coordinator as ways to decrease shootings.
Cobb, a co-chair of the task force, said that citizens “must broaden our imaginations as we collectively rise above our challenges and build on our strengths” in order to create safer neighborhoods.
Roanoke has recorded 51 shootings so far in 2020, which includes 10 gun-related deaths. Nearly 80% of all shootings include a connection to gang membership, according to police data released by the task force last Friday. About 61% of shootings have a confirmed connection to a gang, and another 17.5% have a suspected gang connection.
The task force’s recommendations emphasize heading off violence before it happens, with ideas that include working with schools to teach empathy and respect, finding mentors for young people and assisting families of gun violence victims, to more innovative suggestions such as listening to communities through stories and even public art projects.
The council did not take action on the recommendations, but will rely on the report and future task force recommendations as it implements formal plans to reduce shootings. Members praised the Monday’s report, with some saying its findings and suggestions were overdue.
Council member Trish White-Boyd said she appreciated that the report was “acknowledging that we have gangs in Roanoke city. That’s a huge step. For so long we have denied we have gangs in Roanoke city … and they’re prominent.”
White-Boyd and council member Anita Price praised the inclusion of the city’s school system on the front line of early intervention efforts to curtail gang membership among youths. The report recommends that school programs can be created to improve social learning and teach young people to handle emotions.
“It’s important to look at preventative measures for young people,” said Price, a former teacher who is stepping down from city council at year’s end. “One reason [youths] even seek gang activity is the level of acceptance and sense of belonging.”
City Manager Bob Cowell told the council that Roanoke police are already implementing plans of their own to reduce the influence of gangs. The department created a unit dedicated to investigate gang activity, Cowell said, which has already resulted in some arrests.
Last month, Roanoke police and federal law enforcement officials announced that a collaborative effort called Operation Street Sweep had led to 138 arrests, not all of them on gun-related charges.
Cowell noted that early prevention efforts are important, but “not all [members] are seeking a way out of street gangs” and that criminal activity “demands a strong law enforcement response.”
The new position of youth gang prevention coordinator would possibly be under the city manager’s office, Cobb said, although no final plans for the job have been made.
Reducing recidivism, easing ex-felons reentry into society and helping them find good-paying jobs are all priorities to reducing crime, according to the report.
Council member Michelle Davis said that city leaders must have a better understanding of why young people join Roanoke gangs in the first place. She said that most gang members do not have affiliations with larger, more nationally prominent criminal gangs.
“These are homegrown gangs,” Davis said. She also said that the city must do more to reduce its number of unsolved cases, many of which are not closed because witnesses refuse to talk to law enforcement.
“Six to 12 witnesses … and people unwilling to talk,” she said.
Cobb agreed that more outreach among current gang members is important, and that “certain people with street credibility” are already talking to young people who might be lured by gangs or already have ties to them.
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea said that the city is making progress in its efforts to reduce gun violence.
“Outside of the COVID issue, gun violence is probably one of the most prevailing problems in most urban cities,” Lea said. “We’re not sitting on our hands here. We’re doing some things.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.