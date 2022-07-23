Gun violence on forefront of many Roanoke citizens' minds as FEDUP group remembers victims

A Roanoke-based group advocating against gun violence held a prayer breakfast Saturday morning to remember the lives that have been taken by firearms.

Families Expecting Deliverance Using Prayer, or FEDUP, held the event at Countryside Park in northwest Roanoke to honor the lives of 21 individuals who’ve been killed by gun violence over the last year, the most recent being a woman who was found dead in Belmont Park early Friday morning.

She has yet to be identified, and there are currently no suspects in the shooting, according to authorities as of Friday.

Empty chairs were laid out at the front of the service with the names of the victims on them, some of which also had photos of the deceased.

Many of those in attendance were family members of the victims in a city all too familiar with gun violence, though Roanoke is part of what continues to be an epidemic across the U.S.

The U.S. has nearly four gun-related deaths per 100,000 people, more than six times the next highest rate in “developed economies,” according to a Bloomberg article from late May.

According to the data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. saw 45,222 gun deaths in 2020, the highest the government agency has ever recorded.

And while slightly more than half the deaths were from suicides, the rate of murders grew over 34% from 2019, according to a BBC article from May that analyzed the CDC’s most recent data.

Karen Smith, who lost her grandson, De’Shawn Omar Smith last September after succumbing to complications from being shot in the throat in July 2021, said while it hasn’t gotten any easier, she’s grateful there are community members who’ve not forgotten her grandson.

“It’s wonderful people are still thinking about us … no one has been arrested in his killing, but It’s not like he’s been forgotten,” she said Saturday. “That’s what makes me happy sometimes.”

She described Smith, 31, as a kind-hearted man who left behind three children, including twin girls, who she says are still having a hard time with their father’s death.

“If I drive up the [Salem] turnpike, she’ll tell me ‘Grandma don’t go there cause they are shootin’,” she said, noting that’s where her grandson was gunned down.

An event that was filled with song and prayer in the hot July sun was capped with members of FEDUP giving family members of those who’ve died white roses, with those not in attendance having the flowers laid on the corresponding empty chairs.

One of the group’s founding members, Rita Joyce, said the organization is always trying to help those in the community affected by gun violence.

“It’s about remembering the victims … It’s about bringing awareness. We are also trying to start some programs for youth on conflict resolution, because there are so many young people dying from gun violence,” she said.

Roanoke Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd was in attendance and said the city is trying to tackle gun violence from multiple fronts.

She referred to the efforts by both the city’s Gun Violence Task Force and by police Chief Sam Roman.

“Our task force, they are doing amazing work,” she said. “They have managed to obtain grant money, and they have disseminated that money throughout the city to different organizations to try and to mentor youth.

“And the chief of police has a strategy and a plan. He’s been engaging state and local officials … We are doing a whole lot and it's just an epidemic we are going to have to continue to combat.

White-Boyd said her family has been victims to gun violence as well in 1991 and 93, something she said still affects her family to this day.

Smith had a similar sentiment when describing how the loss of her grandson has impacted her and her family.

“It’s a horrible feeling, she said. “You never want someone to call you and tell you your child has been shot. It’s something you never get over.”

Those interested in helping FEDUP with its mission can go to Facebook and search FEDUP, "Families Expecting Deliverance Using Prayer," for more information.