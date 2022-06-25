Guns exchanged for groceries in hopes of curbing firearm violence

Grocery money offered in exchange for shotguns, rifles and revolvers on Saturday showed one aim of some Roanoke community groups that combined efforts to quell ongoing gun violence in city streets, event organizers said.

People bid farewell to firearms during the Groceries Not Guns event at Melrose Community Center in northwest Roanoke on Saturday morning, walking away with a few hundred dollars to spend on stuff with more nutritional value than lead bullets.

A total of 151 unwanted weapons were exchanged for $28,000 worth of groceries on Saturday, about doubling last year’s Groceries Not Guns output, event organizer Catherine Koebel said, after distributing stacks of Kroger and Food Lion gift cards.

“We’re reminding people of the importance of food and community and coming together, but the idea behind this is also to make it kind of a thinking moment,” Koebel said. “What are the essential things that protect your family, how do you protect your family, and what does protection really mean? How do you sustain your family?”

NAACP Roanoke Branch President Brenda Hale said strengthening community partnerships enabled this second gun buyback to grow since the first event in August 2021. Grocery stores, nonprofits, churches and local police all collaborated to make the event happen.

“What we’re trying to do is prevention,” Hale said. “We’re trying to save lives.”

She said statistics show that in homes with guns, the likelihood of accidental death by shooting is significantly higher, and she pointed to studies associating handgun ownership with increased risk of suicide.

“In order to make a change with the gun violence that’s in the community, you have to do something, and this is just something that we’re able to do,” Hale said. “Last year, on the exit survey, we had one gentleman, a young guy, who wrote: ‘I’m bringing in my weapon because my head is in a bad place.”

With increased public interest in the event this year, Hale said she and other groups involved plan to be back some time next year with even more gift cards than before.

“We ran out of gift cards last year; we just didn’t have the funds,” Hale said. “That’s why we have the gun locks here, because we know people have other guns at home.”

Volunteers distributed more than 100 free gun locks at the buyback event. People were limited to two gun trade-ins each, with firearms valued at $150 or $250 of gift cards, depending on the style of the weapon.

“This is where the gun violence is the highest, in northwest Roanoke,” Hale said. “The more they can see us and watch us do this, the better.”

Mike Heller of the Roanoke Quaker Meeting said he experienced zero opposition from neighbors while distributing event flyers around the city last week. He said the gun buyback fits into the Quaker faith’s long history of nonviolence.

“The proliferation of guns in the U.S. system is related to the level of gun violence we have,” Heller said. “I reject the idea that ‘it’s people, not guns.’”

Everyone at the buyback event on Saturday voluntarily gave up their weapons, making that choice for their own wellbeing, he said. Suicides accounted for more than half of United States gun deaths in 2020, which was a record year for gun-related deaths, he said, and data confirmed.

“If we can reduce the number of guns available in just one home, it might make a difference,” Heller said. “But what if it’s 10 homes? What if it’s 50 homes?”

Half of a $40,000 grant from the Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission remains for a future edition of Groceries Not Guns, and the groups involved said they plan to fundraise for more purchasing power.

Heller said donations made out to Groceries Not Guns can be sent to the Roanoke Quaker Meeting, PO Box 3584, Roanoke, 24015.

“We’re going to do another one of these next year, and we hope it’ll be even bigger,” Heller said. “We hope people will contribute to the next one.”

Roanoke Police Department’s connection to the gun buyback events is focused on community participation and outreach, said Criminal Investigator Lt. Eric Thiel.

“Our biggest emphasis is just community support, and community involvement,” Thiel said. “We’re involved with an event like this to partner with our community, and partner with new, different community organizations.”

All the guns exchanged Saturday will be melted back down to metal, and won’t be returning to the community, he said.

“If you take a gun off the street, we’re never going to know if and when that would have definitively been used in a crime. But that’s certainly a possibility,” Thiel said. “If one of these guns that we take off the streets could have been used in a violent crime, that’s a win.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.