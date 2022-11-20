Gunshot victim shows up at Roanoke hospital early Sunday

Shortly before sunrise Sunday, a man suffering from a gunshot wound showed up at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The unidentified man, who had what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, arrived in a personal vehicle at about 6:08 a.m., according to a news release from the Roanoke Police Department.

No one has been arrested. Details about the incident are limited, police said, and the location of the shooting -- if known at this point -- was not disclosed in the news release.

It was a least the 40th shooting since Jan. 1 to injure but not kill at least one person in Roanoke. So far this year, 17 people have died from gun violence in the city.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 540-344-8500 or text them at 274637; starting the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.