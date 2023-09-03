Clarification: Early in his career, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar studied under the founder of Transcendental Meditation. The original article overstated their relationship.

It’s not every day that a globally revered spiritual and humanitarian leader visits the ‘Noke. But one did Thursday evening. And despite the relatively short notice, Roanoke turned out in droves.

He goes by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. “Gurudev” is a nickname, and “Sri Sri” is an honorific. He was born Ravi Shankar in India in 1956. Don’t confuse him with the late (and renown) Indian sitarist who had the same name.

Four a couple of years, Gurudev studied under the late Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, founder of Transcendental Meditation. He teaches about meditation’s transformative benefits, which extend from individual practitioners to society as a whole.

He’s written a bestselling book on the subject, “Notes for the Journey Within: Essentials for the Art of Living.” In 2016 he helped settle a half-century long dispute in Colombia between the government and Marxist-Leninist rebels known as FARC.

Since 1981, Gurudev has spread the word about the benefits of breath work and meditation through the Art of Living Foundation, which has training centers around the globe. (The closest one to Roanoke is in Boone, North Carolina.)

Currently, Gurudev and the foundation are preparing for a huge event, the World Cultural Festival in Washington, D.C. Periodically (but not annually) since 2006, he’s hosted that in different cities around the world. This time around, it’ll be on the National Mall Sept. 29-Oct. 1, and up to 1 million people are expected.

Thursday, he made his first-ever stop in Roanoke, while on his way from the nation’s capital to his retreat center in North Carolina. Providentially, the Star City is almost precisely halfway.

The visit here was arranged with less than three weeks’ notice. Nonetheless, hundreds came to see him. If you were driving by the Jefferson Center around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, you might have noticed every parking space for blocks was taken. He was why.

Inside, fans and devotees occupied nearly all the seats on both levels of the Shaftman Performance Hall.

Most of them paid $25 to $95 to hear the sparkly eyed and bearded holy man speak about the benefits of meditative exercises that take just a few minutes a day. (The organizers distributed 75 to 100 free passes to people who couldn’t afford tickets.)

A handful of the attendees got to personally greet Gurudev during a small reception that preceded his talk. Among them were Dr. Hiren Patel, a neonatologist at Carilion Clinic, and his wife, Rita.

Meditation is “is my morning coffee,” said Patel, who’s treated patients in Roanoke for the past 15 years. He told me his parents introduced him to Gurudev’s style of meditation when he was 17, and that it helped him get through college, medical school and his medical residency.

“I meditate for 30 minutes every morning,” Patel said. “I show up for work ready to go — and my colleagues are still dragging.”

Among others at the reception were Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, Vice Mayor Joe Cobb and Councilman Peter Volosin. (Lea presented a proclamation declaring Aug. 31 in Roanoke “Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Mental Health Day.”)

Also present were Indian businessman Sunny Shah, a follower of Gurudev’s, and Decca Knight, a local psychotherapist and graduate of The Art of Living training. She’s the one who invited me.

After the meet-and-greet, Gurudev spoke to the crowd from the stage in the Shaftman Performance Hall. It’s a good thing he had a mic because his voice is soft and his tone is humble. He spoke from a cream-colored settee in front of a deep blue backdrop fringed with gold.

“I used to go by this city and not stop,” Gurudev said. “You know, Roanoke has a meaning in Hindi. You know what it means? Charm. It’s something between ‘charm’ and ‘glory.’”

The crowd applauded softly.

“Small towns are always nice and they can easily be turned into centers of happiness,” Gurudev said. “It’s easy to take care of everybody in a smaller town.

“And today, that’s what we need,” he added. “What we see today is rising aggression on one side and rising depression on the other … We have to do something to change this.”

At another point in his address, Gurudev noted that on average, babies smile 400 times a day — and adults, 17 times. He didn’t need to add that there’s something terribly wrong with that equation.

One way adults can smile more, he added, is via the relaxation that meditation and breath work brings.

“If you look at our own mind, what happens is, the mind oscillates between past and future,” Gurudev said. “We are angry about the past, if you are given 10 compliments and one negative remark, we forget all those same compliments and hold onto the critical remark … So, we need to change this tendency.”

“If you just do five to 10 minutes [meditation] every day, it just makes our vibrations so positive,” he said.

Meditation relaxes the brain, mind and body in a way that allows people to connect with their gut, or sixth sense, he added.

Near the end of his remarks, Gurudev led everyone in the hall on a meditative exercise. He began by asking the crowd to raise their hand if they experience shoulder and neck pain.

Almost everyone put an arm in the air. So he started with some yogic arm-and-shoulder stretching, which dovetailed into breathing exercises, with our eyes closed. It wasn’t too different from some self-hypnosis techniques I’ve learned and practice occasionally.

Except, we had Gurudev’s soft voice guiding the way.

After what felt like a few minutes, he concluded the exercise and challenged the crowd to estimate its length. Most of us underestimated it at 5 to 10 minutes. Perhaps that’s because by then we were so relaxed.

“It was 18 minutes, 25 seconds,” Gurudev said.

A murmur went through the hall.

To wrap up the engagement, he answered five questions, read by a moderator, that attendees had submitted (via an app) in advance.

One of them was “How do you process grief when someone close to you passes away?” His answer was illuminating.

“Know that you’re going to go, too,” Gurudev responded. “We’re all on the waiting list.”

Dan Casey (540) 981-3423