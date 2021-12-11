Gusty wind & showers in Roanoke-NRV area after horrible night of tornadoes to west

At least 50 people are likely dead following tornadoes in Kentucky, governor says At least 24 tornadoes were reported across five states, according to the NOAA Storm Prediction Center, with fatalities also reported by officials in Arkansas and Illinois.

The same storm system, a strong cold front with more moisture riding northward ahead of it than we're used to seeing, pressing into unseasonably warm air (60s, lower 70s, near record highs) for early-mid December, will bring western Virginia a round of gusty showers and possibly a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

They will be "gusty" both for some winds that could gust over 40 mph ahead of the front and also the potential for strong winds aloft to be pulled to the surface in downdrafts. We do not have the full level of instability and shear at work that was present over the central U.S. on Friday evening, but some locally damaging winds are not out of the question. It will also be gusty behind the cold front tonight and Sunday. If you are in a location that often loses power during gusty winter cold front events, be prepared for that.

The cold front will get us back to below-freezing low temperatures for the early part of the coming week, but with sunshine and dry air, we'll rebound well into the 50s and 60s during the day, possibly again scraping 70 by late next week.

We have a fast-moving progressive pattern that will lean to mild air with occasional quick hits of colder air. This is not a pattern that is conducive to much in the way of wintry precipitation or prolonged cold, and may bring bouts of showery rain or even thunderstorms at times, but probably not an overdue soaking rain.

