Gusty winds, heavy rain possible Saturday for Southwest Virginia with remnants of Laura

A quick burst of rain is likely on Saturday, with most places getting 1-3 inches, and some getting more where heavy rain pours for longer or stronger storms move over in succession. That may be enough for some localized flooding problems, but large-scale, catastrophic flooding with 6 or more inches of rain appears to be unlikely.

Laura's circulation center will likely continue to have winds of 20-30 mph near the surface as it moves through. Some gusts could be greater, possibly even topping 50 mph in a few spots as Laura's spin interacts with the upper-level trough behind it and the higher terrain in our region.

Such winds are comparable to those that commonly occur in winter behind Arctic cold fronts, but fully leafed trees in wet ground have more potential to fall in late August than bare trees in mid-winter. Tree damage and power outages are possible, probably sporadic, but more widespread if somewhat stronger wind gusts occur over a broader region.

The spin of Laura may also translate into spinning storm cells that could spawn a few tornadoes. While most tornadoes spawned by tropical systems are brief and weak, some can be more intense and have longer tracks, as happened near Richmond with Florence in 2018 and across much of Virginia with Ivan in 2004.