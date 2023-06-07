Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley has announced their Give Local 2023 initiative: "15 Ramps for 15 Homes in the New River Valley." All funds donated through Give Local between June 1 and June 29 will be used to build ramps for those in need, giving homeowners the opportunity to safely age in place. Habitat's goal is to raise $20,000 for the campaign.

“Fifty percent of housing stock in the NRV is over 40 years old and in dire need of retrofitting for homeowners with declining mobility," said Executive Director Jim Drader in a news release about the initiative. "As leaders in the housing community, we have a responsibility to help our community members by providing safe access to their homes.”

Individuals interested in donating can do so at the ReStore, located at 1675 N. Franklin St., or online at mightycause.com/organization/habitatnrv. Businesses interested in sponsoring a ramp should reach out to Drader directly by e-mailing jdrader@habitatnrv.org.

Those in need of a ramp for their home should fill out a Home Repair Request at habitatnrv.org.

Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley is part of the global Habitat nonprofit housing organization that seeks to build strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership. The local organization has built more than 65 houses in the area since 1987.

To learn more, visit https://www.habitatnrv.org.

- The Roanoke Times