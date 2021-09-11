Habitat set to begin new town house development in Floyd

Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley is continuing a decade of growth by bringing an award-winning town house design to Floyd County.

The $1.4 million project is a partnership with the New River Valley HOME Consortium, which includes Radford and the counties of Floyd, Pulaski, Giles and Montgomery. The consortium, based in Blacksburg's housing office, leverages government funding to help its partner organizations build affordable housing.

The Floyd development will sit on 1.8 acres in the 300 block of Newtown Road and feature seven townhomes, some of which will be ADA-accessible, Habitat Construction Manager Dan Crowder said. Each home will have three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms and sell for up to $140,000.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, visited the future project site last month on a swing through the region. But work has not yet begun on the town homes, Crowder said. Habitat is seeking approval from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality for erosion and sediment control planning before crews can begin grading the site.

Crowder said he hopes the homes can be ready for occupancy sometime next year.