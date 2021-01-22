Hackworth wins Republican primary for 38th District state Senate seat

"Thank you ALL for all your support!! I am humbled by the turnout you all brought out!! It was amazing!!," Hackworth wrote on Facebook late Thursday night.

Hackworth touted his ability to create jobs in the private sector at a virtual candidate forum earlier this week, stating he would be able to do the same thing as the 38th District's senator.

He also said he is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, noting that Tazewell County was the first to declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary last year after a Democratically-led General Assembly passed multiple gun legislation bills.

Hackworth did not immediately respond to a request for comment following his victory Thursday night.

Buchwald said through a news release that Southwest Virginia is struggling, has borne the brunt of the pandemic and has suffered economically for too long.

"[The region] is longing for a voice in Richmond that puts partisan politics aside and gets results for our region and people. I believe that I am that person," she said in the release.