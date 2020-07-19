Hampton man sentenced in Salem 7-Eleven armed robbery

An armed convenience store hold-up that netted approximately $200 will cost a man nearly a decade in prison.

Shomari Terrell Knight, 25, of Hampton, was charged last year in the robbery of the 7-Eleven in the 2000 block of Roanoke Boulevard in Salem.

Search warrants in the case said police were called to the store a little after 1 a.m. on July 20, 2018.

Security cameras recorded two suspects demanding money from both the safe and the registers; both had their faces covered and only one was armed, the warrants said. The suspects fled in opposite directions.

Warrants showed that a search of some nearby woods yielded a .22-caliber pistol and some clothing that matched what one of the suspects had worn in the video; those clothes were used to generate a DNA profile.

Knight was arrested in March 2019 and charged with robbery, wearing a mask during a crime and two gun charges. He has been held without bond ever since.

A second suspect was never charged.

On Thursday, Knight pleaded guilty to all but the mask charge, which was dropped. He received nine years to serve plus 16 years in suspended time.

Two clerks were present during the robbery, prosecutors said Friday.

