Handgun confiscated from woman's carry-on bag at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

A handgun was confiscated from an air traveler Sunday at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, according to the Transportation Safety Administration.
The .357 revolver, loaded with five bullets, was in the carry-on bag of a Floyd County woman, the TSA said in a news release. A Willis resident, she was detained by airport police and charged after a routine pre-flight security check revealed the weapon.
Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Violation of those rules can result in what the TSA called a "stiff federal financial civil penalty," in addition to local firearm possession penalties.
"The woman told officials that she learned that her flight was delayed so she placed the gun into her handbag to head back to town and when she returned to the airport, she said she forgot that she had her loaded handgun in her handbag," the TSA news release said. Her name was not provided by the agency.
Sunday's incident marked the sixth firearm caught at a Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport checkpoint in 2021, the TSA said.
Nationwide, the TSA said its officers detected 3,257 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year, although the total number of passengers screened at airport checkpoints across the country fell by 500 million compared to 2019 due to the pandemic.
"The result was that twice as many firearms per million passengers screened were detected at checkpoints in 2020 compared to 2019. In 2020, TSA caught approximately 10 firearms per million passengers as compared to about five firearms per million passengers in 2019," the TSA said.
Of the guns caught by TSA in 2020, about 83 percent were loaded, the agency said.
Sunday's incident is the second airport handgun confiscation involving a Roanoke-area resident within the week. A Troutville man was cited after his handgun was detected and seized by the TSA on Nov. 11 during a pre-flight check at Dulles International Airport.