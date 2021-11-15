Handgun confiscated from woman's carry-on bag at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

A handgun was confiscated from an air traveler Sunday at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, according to the Transportation Safety Administration.

The .357 revolver, loaded with five bullets, was in the carry-on bag of a Floyd County woman, the TSA said in a news release. A Willis resident, she was detained by airport police and charged after a routine pre-flight security check revealed the weapon.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Violation of those rules can result in what the TSA called a "stiff federal financial civil penalty," in addition to local firearm possession penalties.

"The woman told officials that she learned that her flight was delayed so she placed the gun into her handbag to head back to town and when she returned to the airport, she said she forgot that she had her loaded handgun in her handbag," the TSA news release said. Her name was not provided by the agency.

Sunday's incident marked the sixth firearm caught at a Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport checkpoint in 2021, the TSA said.