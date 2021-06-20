Hanging out

The yoga room is outfitted with mirrors and silky teal hammocks hanging from the ceiling. Think fabric swings built to hold 500 pounds. Instructor Jennifer McDonald’s classes alternate between aerial poses and floor work, where the silks support practitioners’ weight and take the stress off their joints. For kids, the fun factor is being up in the air. Imagine the joy of playing acrobat for an hour.

“I love working with kids; they’re so excited about working with the hammocks,” said McDonald, who also leads yoga classes for adults, as well as an aerial yoga class for moms and small children.

“Someone may come to the studio a little nervous but by the end of the session, they’ve learned some new shapes and are eager to be photographed in the silks,” Beyma said.

Austin Sterk, 6, needed McDonald’s help with the first few poses, but by the end of the session, he was able to help her demonstrate moves to the rest of the class.

“I can do it,” he crowed.