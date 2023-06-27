A harmful algal bloom advisory from the Virginia Department of Health remains in effect for the Blackwater River arm of Smith Mountain Lake as July 4 vacationers soon will arrive.

The state on June 7 warned people to avoid swimming, windsurfing, stand-up paddle boarding or any activity that might cause them to touch or swallow the water in the Blackwater River area. Boating and fishing are OK there, the state advised, as long as boaters avoid contact with the water.

The algal bloom creates a blue scum on the surface of the water.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality returned to Smith Mountain Lake earlier this week to test areas on the Roanoke River arm that had reports of algal blooms. Results from that testing are expected in the coming days.

The state collected follow-up water samples at nine locations within the Blackwater River arm of the lake June 13. Of the sites tested, some still contain levels of cyanobacteria considered to be unsafe, according to the Smith Mountain Lake Association.

Testing results showed levels of toxins from the cyanobacteria in those areas have decreased from the first water samples collected June 1. While the cyanobacteria remains, toxin levels are below detection limits, the release stated.

The nine test sites where samples were collected included locations near Kemp Ford Road, Virginia Key and the Anthony Ford Public Boat Ramp where testing was originally done. The Anthony Ford Public Boat Ramp has improved and now contains safe levels of cyanobacteria and no toxins. The Kemp Ford Road and Virginia Key locations still contain unsafe levels of cyanobacteria but no toxins.

Of the remaining six sites where water samples were taken, two contain unsafe levels of cyanobacteria, but no toxins. The remaining four sample locations contained cyanobacteria at safe levels and no toxins.

While the Anthony Ford Boat Ramp site has improved, one more sampling event must occur before the advisory can be lifted in this area, according to the SMLA release. The remaining sites where cyanobacteria levels are currently at unsafe levels must be sampled two more times, 10 days apart, both events showing safe levels of cyanobacteria.

It is impossible to know how long the harmful algae blooms will continue to impact the area, the SMLA stated. The algal blooms must die off which could take "days to weeks, and possibly months," according to the report.

While there are chemicals that can be infused into the lake to help reduce the harmful algal bloom, there could be unintended impact to the aquatic ecosystem. With the large size of the lake, the cost associated with this approach also makes it prohibitive to pursue, the report said.

The SMLA has invited state officials to participate in a public information session at the lake. The community meeting is tentatively scheduled for July 6. More information on the time and location and location is expected in the coming days.