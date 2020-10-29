Harry Guilliams, Pearl Harbor survivor from Roanoke, dies at 101

One of Roanoke’s last witnesses to the attack at Pearl Harbor died this week.

Harry Guilliams died Wednesday at age 101. Nearly 79 years ago, on Dec. 7, 1941, Guilliams was a 22-year-old U.S. Army sergeant stationed in Hawaii when he watched Japanese planes bomb Pearl Harbor in the attack that hurled the United States into World War II.

"The whole thing was a complete surprise," Guilliams told The Roanoke Times in 2011, prior to the 70th anniversary of the attack. "We didn't know anything about the war. We knew the Allies were over there in England about to make a move into Europe."

Guilliams was a Roanoker who joined the Marines in 1936 at the age of 17 because he couldn’t find a job during the Great Depression. He switched to the Army a year later.

Four years later, Guilliams was stationed at the air base formerly called Hickam Field, the Army’s primary airfield just across the harbor from the Navy’s “Battleship Row,” the main target of the Japanese attack. On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Guilliams was training new recruits for the 864th Anti-Aircraft Automatic Weapons Battalion when he saw numerous planes flying toward the harbor.