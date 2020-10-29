Harry Guilliams, Pearl Harbor survivor from Roanoke, dies at 101

One of Roanoke’s last witnesses to the attack at Pearl Harbor died this week.
Harry Guilliams died Wednesday at age 101. Nearly 79 years ago, on Dec. 7, 1941, Guilliams was a 22-year-old U.S. Army sergeant stationed in Hawaii when he watched Japanese planes bomb Pearl Harbor in the attack that hurled the United States into World War II.
"The whole thing was a complete surprise," Guilliams told The Roanoke Times in 2011, prior to the 70th anniversary of the attack. "We didn't know anything about the war. We knew the Allies were over there in England about to make a move into Europe."
Guilliams was a Roanoker who joined the Marines in 1936 at the age of 17 because he couldn’t find a job during the Great Depression. He switched to the Army a year later.
Four years later, Guilliams was stationed at the air base formerly called Hickam Field, the Army’s primary airfield just across the harbor from the Navy’s “Battleship Row,” the main target of the Japanese attack. On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Guilliams was training new recruits for the 864th Anti-Aircraft Automatic Weapons Battalion when he saw numerous planes flying toward the harbor.
"All at once, here come a bunch of airplanes flying in formation, flying low," he said. "A couple of us were looking at ’em. Back then, we didn't know one plane or another. Somebody said they were Navy planes. I said, 'If they're Navy planes they're on their way to Pearl Harbor.' Well, they were on their way to Pearl Harbor, all right."
Within minutes, Guilliams heard the explosions and saw pillars of black smoke rising from the harbor. Before he realized that an attack was really happening, Japanese planes flew toward Hickam Field and began strafing soldiers. Guilliams said he narrowly avoided being shot by Japanese bullets.
"A Japanese plane came at us, but its inside guns had run out of ammunition," Guilliams said. "It passed right over us with only the outside guns firing. Shells were popping off the runway."
Guilliams and other soldiers began firing with their rifles.
"We fired at them, and one plane began smoking," he said. "It made a circle and hit a building."
Guilliams eventually served with artillery and automatic weapons battalions in the Pacific Theater during the war and was part of the invasion of Saipan in 1944. After the war, he joined the Army Reserves and was called to duty in Korea. He earned a Bronze Star (for acts of bravery or merit) and a Purple Heart (for being wounded in action) during both World War II and the Korean War.
After his years in the military, Guilliams returned to Roanoke and worked for Appalachian Power. On the 50th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack, Guilliams was among Pearl Harbor survivors to receive a commemorative medal from Congress.
He was a leader in local veterans organizations, including serving many years as post commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1264 in Roanoke. He conducted military rites at scores of veterans funerals for more than 20 years, once telling the newspaper that he had buried more than 1,000 veterans.
"I feel like every man who does something, when he passes away and is put in the ground, he deserves the folding of the flag and presenting it to the next of kin, firing of rifles and playing of taps," Guilliams told The Roanoke Times in 2007, when he was still conducting funerals at age 88. "It doesn't take much to volunteer. As long as you can stand up and fire a rifle."
Guilliams will receive full military honors during a graveside service at Evergreen Burial Park at 1 p.m. Friday.
