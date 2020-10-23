 Skip to main content
Have you been involved in a pedestrian collision? We want to hear from you
Since 2014, more than 200 people have been involved in pedestrian crashes in Roanoke and nearly 20 lives have been lost, according to the city's traffic department.

Roanoke Times health reporter Luanne Rife became one of the 200, when she was struck last October by an SUV while crossing Second Street near the newspaper. Rife shared her story through the city's Every Corner is a Crosswalk campaign.

She and public safety reporter Alicia Petska are working on a story about pedestrian safety and would like to hear from you. If you have been involved in a collision — whether as a pedestrian or as a driver — and are willing to be interviewed, please email news@roanoke.com, with “pedestrian safety” in the subject line.

