‘He will be greatly missed’: Floyd County man killed in crash is remembered as devoted father

The driver killed in Tuesday’s crash on Virginia 8 has been identified as a 55-year-old Willis man, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald Stewart Bolt, known as Stewart to friends and family, was a devoted father of two who had a love of music and performed gospel songs at his church.

“He always put forth his best effort in everything he did,” said Wayne Benfield, who worked with Bolt for years.

“He was very proud of his children, and wanted the best for them. He was a good, Christian man.”

“He was well-liked by everyone,” Benfield said. “This is a very tough time.”

Bolt had been helming a tractor-trailer around 3 p.m. Tuesday when his truck collided with a passenger car at the intersection of Childress Road, near Riner, authorities said.

The impact sent the tractor-trailer crashing into a house. One person in the house and one person in the passenger car were taken to a hospital. Updates on their conditions weren’t immediately available Wednesday.

Bolt died at the scene, officials said. His name was released after authorities were able to notify his loved ones.