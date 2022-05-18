Health department offers hep A vaccines after restaurant case identified

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts announced Wednesday that a local restaurant worker diagnosed with hepatitis A may have handled food after all.

The health district said earlier that an employee of Luigi’s Italian Gourmet restaurant who tested positive for hepatitis A did not handle food, and there was no public threat or outbreak.

However, the health district said its ongoing investigation found that the employee may have handled food before it was cooked. Cooking food kills the virus that causes hepatitis A, which means the situation does not qualify as an exposure, according to a news release from the health department.

Still, because of the ongoing outbreak of hepatitis A in Roanoke, the health department is offering vaccines to anyone who dined at Luigi’s between April 26 and May 17.

Vaccinations will be available 3-6 p.m. Thursday, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Friday and 1-4 p.m. Friday at the Roanoke City Health Department, 2nd floor, at 1502 Williamson Road.

The cost of the vaccination will be billed against a patient’s insurance, or the health department offers a sliding scale for payment.

Hepatitis A causes liver inflammation. Symptoms can develop 15 to 50 days after exposure. Symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, clay-colored bowel movements, loss of appetite, low grade fever, dark urine, joint pain, intense itching and jaundice, or yellowing of the skin and eyes.

The health department said they encourage anyone who has not received a vaccine to get one as outbreaks have become more common across Virginia.

