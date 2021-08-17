Health department reports harmful algal bloom at Pandapas Pond

A harmful algal bloom has been identified in Pandapas Pond in Montgomery County, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Caused by a potentially toxic cyanobacteria, this type of blue-green algae may produce a toxin that can cause rashes and other illnesses, according to a health department news release.

The department warns pond visitors to stay out of the water, and to keep their pets out, too. Due to relatively low body weight, children and pets are at greater risk of severe illness if they ingest the water. Pets also can fall ill if they get wet and then lick their fur, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The release continues:

"HABs occur when warm water and nutrients combine to create favorable growing conditions for algae. They can become so dense that they turn the water green or bluish-green and form scummy clumps or glops on the water surface which look like paint. Activities that may result in accidental ingestion, such as swimming, pose the greatest health due to the potential for this algae to produce toxins. Some activities such as kayaking, canoeing, and fishing may continue with proper caution to avoid water contact."