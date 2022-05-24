Health department reports possible hepatitis A exposure at another Roanoke restaurant

A possible hepatitis A exposure has been identified by local health officials at another Roanoke restaurant.

It's the latest in an ongoing series of hepatitis A infections within the regional Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts involving restaurant workers and the wider community.

As in other recent incidents, a food service employee was diagnosed with hepatitis A, a potentially lethal liver inflammation that can be transmitted by consuming contaminated food or drink.

However, after gathering information this week at Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje, the health department determined that the infected worker did not directly handle food and there is "no significant risk of exposure to the public."

That was also the original announced no-risk finding earlier this month after an employee of Luigi's Italian Gourmet tested positive for hepatitis A. The health department later modified that statement, saying the worker may have handled food before it was cooked after all.

Also, as it did for Luigi's customers, the health department will offer hepatitis A vaccines, this time to anyone who had fare from Tuco's, a Southwestern-style eatery on Salem Avenue, from May 3 to 15.

"Out of an abundance of caution and given the high level of sensitivity to the current hepatitis A outbreak in our community," the health department said.

Those vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last, at the Roanoke Health Department, located on the second floor at 1502 Williamson Road:

• 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday

• 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday

• 1 to 4 p.m. Friday

"We are saddened to announce another case connected to a current hepatitis A outbreak in our area" said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, local health department director.

The local health district said last week it had identified 56 cases of hepatitis A this year. Typically, the area sees an average of two to three cases per year.

Most of the cases have been identified in at-risk populations, particularly the among members of the substance use community, injection drug users and the homeless. The large majority of cases are located in Roanoke and are found in those aged 30-39.

Hepatitis A is a virus that causes liver inflammation, which can prevent the organ from functioning normally. The virus is spread through fecal to oral transmission, which means a person ingests fecal matter, usually in microscopic amounts.

People also can contract the virus from using drugs with others, certain types of sexual contact or caring for someone who has the virus.

Symptoms may develop 15 to 50 days following exposure. People are at increased risk if they have been in close and continuous contact with an infected person, particularly in a household or day care setting.

Last year, a hepatitis outbreak at two Roanoke-area Famous Anthony's restaurant locations that originated from an employees killed four people and hospitalized more than 30.

The health department said it conducted a comprehensive inspection at Tuco's and interviewed key personnel.

"The restaurant’s management team is fully cooperating with the investigation," according to the health department, which determined the worker didn't handle food directly and led to a finding of "low risk" to the public.

Frequent handwashing with soap and warm water after using the bathroom, changing a diaper or before preparing food can help prevent the spread of hepatitis A. Routine vaccination reduces the risk of this disease and is available to anyone. Virginia has experienced widespread outbreaks of hepatitis A, and vaccination is recommended for everyone.

For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/epidemiology/epidemiology-fact-sheets/hepatitis-a/