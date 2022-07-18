 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Health department staging back-to-school vaccination clinics

To prepare for the coming school year, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District is offering opportunities for students to receive immunizations.

This week, students can get vaccinated during walk-in clinics at William Byrd Middle School on Tuesday and Cave Spring Middle School on Wednesday, both from 4 to 6 p.m. A clinic was held at Northside Middle School on Monday.

Dates and locations of additional clinics are: 

• Roanoke City, 1502 Williamson Road, Mondays 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.; Thursdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

• Salem, 105 East Calhoun Street, first and third Monday of each month, 8 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

• Vinton, 227 South Pollard Street, first and third Monday of each month, 8:30 to 11 a.m. 

• Botetourt County, 21 Academy Street, Fincastle, first Thursday of each month, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.; third Thursday of each month,  1 to 3:15 p.m.

• Craig County, 161 Main Street, New Castle, Tuesdays 9 to 11 a.m.; Thursdays 9 to 11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. 

Parents are asked to bring a copy of insurance or Medicaid card if applicable. Uninsured children are welcome.

See www.vdh.virginia.gov/roanoke/btsvax for more information

 

