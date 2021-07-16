Health director warns of rise of COVID-19 cases, presence of delta strain in Roanoke region

Citing a recent increase in local cases of COVID-19, and the looming statewide presence of the delta strain of the virus, health officials have renewed calls for precautions against the disease.

In a news conference Friday, Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said that over the past two months, those areas have averaged 75 new instances of coronavirus each week, far below what was seen in February, March and April.

However, “in the last three days alone, we’ve seen 86 cases,” Morrow said, a rise she said the public needs to be aware of, particularly those resistant to getting vaccinated.

“We have every reason to believe that the delta variant is a significant contributing factor to the increase,” she said, adding that roughly half of new COVID-19 cases nationwide are associated with the highly contagious strain, which she said has been confirmed locally.

“We can safely assume that delta is in every one of our jurisdictions,” Morrow warned.

A new dashboard on the Virginia Department of Health website indicates that of those with COVID-19, “99% of the cases, hospitalizations, deaths are in people who are not yet vaccinated,” Morrow said.