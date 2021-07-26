Health District director: NRV experiencing expected COVID bump

The New River Valley is experiencing an expected bump in COVID-19 infections.

NRV Health District Director Noelle Bissell said Monday that she assumes the more transmissible Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is circulating in the New River Valley, as it is across Virginia and the country.

On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health COVID dashboard for the NRV was undergoing some corrections, she said. But, more than 80 percent of infections nationally are attributed to Delta.

Everyone who hasn't yet been vaccinated is urgently encouraged to do so, according to Bissell — even those who have been infected with COVID and recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

So-called natural immunity may not protect as well against variants, and experts say it's unclear how long natural immunity might last. Vaccine-stimulated immunity is thought to last at least six months and possibly longer.

Because misinformation about the COVID vaccines is rampant especially on social media, coronavirus has largely become a pandemic of those who remain unvaccinated, Bissell said.

"Getting more people vaccinated is the light at the end of the very long, dark tunnel," she said.