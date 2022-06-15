 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Health district says Roanoke Valley COVID-19 activity stable

  • 0
03122-roa-news-COVIDAnniversary-04.JPG (copy)

Empty chairs represent the number of area COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago. Roanoke marks the second anniversary of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic with a private ceremony with area first responders and medical service providers at the Berglund Center Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Roanoke.

 SCOTT P. YATES, The Roanoke Times

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts reported Wednesday that COVID-19 activity is stable in the region. 

Case counts and total hospitalizations decreased slightly — there are 546 new cases and 23 people hospitalized with coronavirus in the districts. There were 17 new hospitalizations in the last week. 

As of Tuesday, 1,003 people have died of COVID-19 in the area. 

Health district director Cynthia Morrow said in a briefing last week that she is cautiously optimistic the recent surge in cases, largely caused by an omicron strain, peaked before everyone expected. This could mean a summer of lower case counts than previously thought. 

But she also urged caution and humility because of the unpredictability of COVID-19 so far. New strains or variants could arise that would affect community transmission levels. 

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Alison Graham covers health and technology. She’s originally from Indianapolis and a graduate of Indiana University.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine's soldiers struggle to cope under increasing strain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert