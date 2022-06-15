Health district says Roanoke Valley COVID-19 activity stable

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts reported Wednesday that COVID-19 activity is stable in the region.

Case counts and total hospitalizations decreased slightly — there are 546 new cases and 23 people hospitalized with coronavirus in the districts. There were 17 new hospitalizations in the last week.

As of Tuesday, 1,003 people have died of COVID-19 in the area.

Health district director Cynthia Morrow said in a briefing last week that she is cautiously optimistic the recent surge in cases, largely caused by an omicron strain, peaked before everyone expected. This could mean a summer of lower case counts than previously thought.

But she also urged caution and humility because of the unpredictability of COVID-19 so far. New strains or variants could arise that would affect community transmission levels.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.