Health official addresses COVID-19 increase, in Roanoke region and statewide

The Virginia Department of Health on Wednesday reported a single day increase of 3,453 new cases of COVID-19 across the state, a figure that represents the highest daily total recorded on the department's website since Feb. 11, when 3,699 cases were logged.
That new high water mark is consistent with Virginia's steady rise in reported cases over recent weeks.
Locally, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts saw 671 new cases in the past seven days, health director Dr. Cynthia Morrow said in a teleconference Wednesday.
Of those 671 cases, about 17%, or 115 people, are under the age of 18, her office said Wednesday.
Thirty-eight patients are currently hospitalized locally, and 29 of those are recent admissions. The median age for hospitalization is 65, but the full range spans patients who are in their 40s up to their 90s.
So far, no children have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Roanoke and Alleghany health districts, Morrow said.
The two districts have had approximately 3,000 vaccinations administered since last week, and the department will host a vaccine clinic Monday at the Berglund Center, by appointment, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Other topics Morrow addressed during Wednesday's meeting:
• Breakthrough cases: About 20% of the local districts' 38 hospitalized cases are patients who were vaccinated, Morrow said, but she added that while that figure was higher than officials would like to see, "No vaccine is 100% effective. When there's this much disease activity, we're going to see breakthrough cases."
Even so, she said, "people who are unvaccinated are 12.5 times more likely to have a bad outcome compared to people who are fully vaccinated."
"The numbers continue to demonstrate that the vaccine is highly effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths associated with COVID-19."
• Children, students and athletics: Morrow said school-aged individuals 12 and above who are vaccinated won't be required to quarantine, even if they have exposure to COVID-19 cases: "You don't need to worry about your child missing out on their sports and their school if they're old enough ... and they're fully vaccinated."
With regard to attending sporting events, particularly football, she said outdoor events make transmission less likely but said "any place where people are crowded, even if it's outside in stadiums, I would strongly encourage masks."
• Masks and breathing: Circulating notions that the wearing of masks decreases oxygen intake "are not true. That is a myth," she said. "Masks work really well in preventing the respiratory droplets from getting out into the environment, but they don't in any way provide a barrier for the normal flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide.
"I think we've sort of lost that in translation," she added.
• Seniors: More than 80% of the Roanoke and Alleghany districts' elder residents are vaccinated. "We would have expected to see a lot more hospitalizations and we're not, because we have such a high rate of vaccination in our most vulnerable population, those older than 65," Morrow said.
Statewide, approximately 75% of the adult population currently has at least one dose of vaccine.
• Routine immunizations: While statistics are not yet available for the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, across the state, other pre-pandemic health measures appear to have dropped off over the past year.
"We're seeing lower rates for immunizations for just regular adult vaccines," Morrow said.
"COVID-19 has already caused us so much harm. What we don't want is to have even further harm by people delaying their routine vaccines" against diseases and infections such as measles, mumps, tetanus and diphtheria.