Health official addresses COVID-19 increase, in Roanoke region and statewide

• Breakthrough cases: About 20% of the local districts' 38 hospitalized cases are patients who were vaccinated, Morrow said, but she added that while that figure was higher than officials would like to see, "No vaccine is 100% effective. When there's this much disease activity, we're going to see breakthrough cases."

Even so, she said, "people who are unvaccinated are 12.5 times more likely to have a bad outcome compared to people who are fully vaccinated."

"The numbers continue to demonstrate that the vaccine is highly effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths associated with COVID-19."

• Children, students and athletics: Morrow said school-aged individuals 12 and above who are vaccinated won't be required to quarantine, even if they have exposure to COVID-19 cases: "You don't need to worry about your child missing out on their sports and their school if they're old enough ... and they're fully vaccinated."

With regard to attending sporting events, particularly football, she said outdoor events make transmission less likely but said "any place where people are crowded, even if it's outside in stadiums, I would strongly encourage masks."