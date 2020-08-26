Health official: COVID-19 daily numbers may not reflect what is happening today

Throughout the spring and much of the summer, COVID-19 case counts ticked up one or two at a time in Floyd County, reaching 33 by Aug. 1.
But midway through the month, they began to pile up and over the course of a couple of days spiked to 109 before slowing to a trickle. Another surge came in reporting data on Wednesday when the Virginia Department of Health reported 14 more cases, bringing the county's total to 139.
There isn't a way to look at the day's numbers and know whether there are outbreaks in places or clusters in families and friends, or if there is wider transmission occurring in the rural mountainous county. Nor is there a way to know when the infections occurred.
Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, offered no details during a Tuesday news conference.
“We had some outbreaks in Floyd that were well contained and well controlled,” Bissell said. She said there was no reason to discuss them further.
"We didn’t feel they presented a risk to public health," she said. "By the time those numbers hit the dashboard, they had been investigated. We've already done our risk assessment and implemented containment and mitigation strategies."
Bissell said watching the Virginia Department of Health’s dashboard is helpful for spotting trends, but people don’t realize that if they see 20 cases added in one day, the infections might have been discovered over four or five days and not just the previous 24-hour reporting period.
The state's system has variables that the local health districts can’t control. Throughout the pandemic, Dr. Molly O’Dell has tried to get data corrected for the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, where she is leading the pandemic response. There have been issues surrounding the reporting by one large lab that had not been putting in addresses for patients, and even when addresses are entered by ZIP code, a case can end up assigned to the wrong locality and later have to be corrected on the dashboard. O'Dell said they've also run into a technology glitch.
She thinks most of the problems have been figured out, but as of Tuesday, her case count for Roanoke was nearly 200 higher than the state's dashboard. Roanoke County's actual case count is about 100 higher than the state shows, and Salem's is about 50 lower.
O'Dell holds a weekly news briefing to talk not just about the numbers but about the trends she sees in how the disease is spreading. Over 20-plus weeks, she's chronicled how the virus went from affecting mostly elderly residents of long-term care facilities, to hitting construction sites and restaurants, to disproportionately affecting Latinos, to coming home with Myrtle Beach vacationers, and now arriving with college students. She's talked about investigations, contact tracing, testing, helping schools plan and businesses contain the virus.
And she's repeated the take-home message: Wear face coverings, keep your distance, wash your hands.
This week, Bissell joined O’Dell’s media call to discuss what is happening in the New River Valley. She said that her department is attempting to engage everyone in the community with its Be Committed Be Well campaign, and that it isn't as important to talk about case counts and outbreaks and daily reports.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty, which can generate a lot of fear. People feel they need to know where those cases are, who those cases are. When in fact, it’s here and we know it’s here,” Bissell said. “We know how it spreads and we know the measures that are protective of everyone else. We need to focus on that message.”
Bissell said she cringes when she hears of people making decisions or assumptions about the daily numbers. What is more important, she said, is for those who engage in riskier behavior to keep away from those who do not, especially those who are vulnerable to becoming very ill or dying from the disease.
The cases in Floyd have caused two deaths and six hospitalizations.
Radford, too, has seen a surge in cases this month as students returned to the Radford University campus, and on Wednesday another 35 were added to the city's total, bringing the cumulative count to 223. Bissell said most of the people have had mild illnesses. There have been three hospitalizations and no deaths among the Radford cases.
Bissell could not say what percentage of the Radford cases were in students.
“I don’t have the numbers, and I don’t think we need to disclose the numbers because it doesn’t change the messaging. It doesn’t change the public health measures we need to address.”
