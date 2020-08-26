Health official: COVID-19 daily numbers may not reflect what is happening today

This week, Bissell joined O’Dell’s media call to discuss what is happening in the New River Valley. She said that her department is attempting to engage everyone in the community with its Be Committed Be Well campaign, and that it isn't as important to talk about case counts and outbreaks and daily reports.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty, which can generate a lot of fear. People feel they need to know where those cases are, who those cases are. When in fact, it’s here and we know it’s here,” Bissell said. “We know how it spreads and we know the measures that are protective of everyone else. We need to focus on that message.”

Bissell said she cringes when she hears of people making decisions or assumptions about the daily numbers. What is more important, she said, is for those who engage in riskier behavior to keep away from those who do not, especially those who are vulnerable to becoming very ill or dying from the disease.

The cases in Floyd have caused two deaths and six hospitalizations.