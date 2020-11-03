 Skip to main content
Health official warns of risk of COVID spread among families
Health official warns of risk of COVID spread among families

The director of the New River Health District on Tuesday warned of the risk that families have in spreading the coronavirus to their relatives.

As cumulative case counts pushed past 3,000 in Montgomery County, Dr. Noelle Bissell said COVID-19 still has two stories to tell in her district — cases among college students and cases in the community.

“Our community spread has the potential to become more dangerous than the large student spikes from earlier this fall,” Bissell said. “This is because our general community, unlike our student population, is a mix of generations and contains more vulnerable people.”

The spread is not a crossover from students but is coming from small gatherings of friends and families and as cold weather is moving more of these events indoors, she said.

Bissell provided an update on the district through a news release rather than a briefing because many government offices were closed for Election Day. The Tuesday briefing for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts has been pushed to Wednesday for the same reasons.

Bissell said that families need to start preparing now if they plan to spend time together during Thanksgiving, and that college students and their families need to prepare for students returning home.

“We ask every household that will be traveling or accepting travelers to be extra careful for at least two weeks before. This means that next week at the latest, these households should be engaging in the strictest possible behavior — even quarantining,” she said.

Even so, she said, people mixing households should wear masks indoors and seek well-ventilated areas, even eating outdoors if weather permits.

Bissell said people are asking about tests and said anyone can get one. However, she said to remember that the test tells only about a single point in time.

“You can test negative today, but if you were at a risky gathering last week, you may test positive tomorrow,” she said. “The safest course is behavioral control.”

Across much of Virginia, the case counts have been steady with the exception of Southwest Virginia, where the rate is on a steeper trajectory.

 

Tuesday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,261 to 184,679

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 65 to 12,739

Statewide deaths: Up 8 to 3,666

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 154

Bath County: 27

Bedford County: Up 11 to 1,330

Buena Vista: Up 3 to 132

Botetourt County: Up 9 to 491

Covington: 53

Craig County: Up 2 to 64

Floyd County: Up 2 to 261

Franklin County: Up 36 to 999

Giles County: Up 4 to 153

Lexington: Up 3 to 261

Lynchburg: Up 16 to 2,118

Montgomery County: Up 32 to 3,009

Pulaski County: Up 4 to 322

Radford: Up 10 to 977

Roanoke: Up 68 to 3,051

Roanoke County: Up 36 to 1,724

Rockbridge County: Up 4 to 159

Salem: Up 10 to 631

Wythe County: Up 2 to 356

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

