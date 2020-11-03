Health official warns of risk of COVID spread among families

The director of the New River Health District on Tuesday warned of the risk that families have in spreading the coronavirus to their relatives.

As cumulative case counts pushed past 3,000 in Montgomery County, Dr. Noelle Bissell said COVID-19 still has two stories to tell in her district — cases among college students and cases in the community.

“Our community spread has the potential to become more dangerous than the large student spikes from earlier this fall,” Bissell said. “This is because our general community, unlike our student population, is a mix of generations and contains more vulnerable people.”

The spread is not a crossover from students but is coming from small gatherings of friends and families and as cold weather is moving more of these events indoors, she said.

Bissell provided an update on the district through a news release rather than a briefing because many government offices were closed for Election Day. The Tuesday briefing for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts has been pushed to Wednesday for the same reasons.

Bissell said that families need to start preparing now if they plan to spend time together during Thanksgiving, and that college students and their families need to prepare for students returning home.