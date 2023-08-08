The coronavirus this year is continuing its tendency to uptick in late summer, but COVID-19 transmission rates remain low in the Roanoke Valley, officials said during a called press briefing Tuesday morning.

Like elsewhere across the United States, emergency departments in Roanoke and surrounding areas are reporting increased COVID-19 cases, said Health Director Cynthia Morrow of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

“Overall, while our COVID numbers are increasing slightly and have been for the last month, we still are at a low level,” Morrow said. “We expect that those numbers are going to continue to increase.”

She said people should make sure they’re up-to-date on their coronavirus vaccination to decrease risk of hospitalization or death from illness. Federal agencies are expected to update their recommendations for COVID booster shots in the next month or so, she said.

“It doesn’t look like we have a significant difference in the circulating strains right now,” Morrow said. “This is the pattern that we’ve been seeing over the last few years: an uptick towards the end of the summer, into the fall.”

With many public schools returning to class starting this week, Morrow said the health department encourages parents to keep sick children home from school, to prevent spreading any number of illnesses. Same goes for adults, particularly given the coronavirus uptick.

“Everyone knows what to do at this point,” Morrow said. “We certainly encourage everybody to protect themselves in a way that is most comfortable to them.”

Raising awareness of a new concern, Morrow said vaccines are available for vulnerable populations to stop the spread of a potentially serious illness, invasive meningococcal disease.

“This is not a threat for the general public,” Morrow said. “But we do want to make sure that there is awareness and those people in those risk groups talk to their doctors, their health care professionals about getting vaccinated.”

The disease, caused by bacteria, can be serious, especially for certain high-risk populations, she said. That includes people with HIV, people without a spleen or with sickle cell anemia, and people who have complement deficiencies.

“It’s transmitted by person-to-person contact primarily through respiratory secretions, and it is thankfully a rare disease,” Morrow said. “But one of the concerns that we have here in the Roanoke Valley is that in the last 18 months, we’ve had three cases of invasive meningococcal disease.”

That might not sound like many reports, but there were only two cases over the past 10 years previously, Morrow said. All three of the recent cases were in adults, she said.

Young people are also at risk for the meningococcal disease, but they are routinely vaccinated at ages 11 and 12, with a booster at age 16.

“This is just another reminder of why it’s so important for all of our children to be up to date on their vaccines,” Morrow said.