Health officials warn of younger hospital admissions for COVID-19

Hospital admissions for COVID-19 have been ticking upward this week in the Roanoke Valley and in Virginia, as more younger people fill the beds that were once taken by older folks.

Dr. Paul Skolnik, director of infectious diseases for Carilion Clinic, said admissions for people 61 and older went down in March, but rose for those 60 and younger.

He cautioned that one month does not make a trend, but said COVID-19 admissions at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital are similar to what is being seen elsewhere, since vaccination efforts sought first to protect the elderly who were most at risk of severe illness from the coronavirus. Younger people who are thought not to be at risk for serious illness are now becoming eligible for vaccination.

“The characterization that it really is a race to get vaccines in arms and the spread of these more contagious variants is accurate,” Skolnik said. “You’ll hear many people, including Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, on a Monday talk about a sense of doom. And then on that Friday, she’s mentioning new travel guidelines.”

He thinks people are confused from conflicting advice.