Health officials warn of younger hospital admissions for COVID-19

Hospital admissions for COVID-19 have been ticking upward this week in the Roanoke Valley and in Virginia, as more younger people fill the beds that were once taken by older folks.
Dr. Paul Skolnik, director of infectious diseases for Carilion Clinic, said admissions for people 61 and older went down in March, but rose for those 60 and younger.
He cautioned that one month does not make a trend, but said COVID-19 admissions at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital are similar to what is being seen elsewhere, since vaccination efforts sought first to protect the elderly who were most at risk of severe illness from the coronavirus. Younger people who are thought not to be at risk for serious illness are now becoming eligible for vaccination.
“The characterization that it really is a race to get vaccines in arms and the spread of these more contagious variants is accurate,” Skolnik said. “You’ll hear many people, including Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, on a Monday talk about a sense of doom. And then on that Friday, she’s mentioning new travel guidelines.”
He thinks people are confused from conflicting advice.
“I do worry with the newer CDC guidance about what I like to call the 'grandmother rule' about gatherings for fully vaccinated people between one or two households including some unvaccinated people, if they’re not at increased health risk,” he said. Add to that new travel guidance for vaccinated people and governors lifting restrictions that allow for large gatherings, including graduations, and Skolnik worries that everyone — vaccinated or not — is talking more liberties.
“So I worry about it, and think there’s some reason, in terms of observations, to think masking and distancing, and avoiding large gatherings is not being heeded, and people are extending even further the [CDC] advice that’s been given,” Skolnik said.
Dr. Cynthia Morrow, who leads the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, worries about the same things.
“It is critically important to remember, and we have been talking about this for weeks, we still have substantial COVID-19 disease activity in our community, in the Roanoke Valley and Alleghany Health Districts, as well as Virginia, across the country and the globe,” she said to explain the bump in hospital admissions. “We are not at a point yet where we can say disease activity is minimal enough that we can let down our guard. We are just not there.”
Morrow said efforts continue to vaccinate people as quickly as possible, but nowhere near enough people have immunities that would offer protection to unvaccinated people.
Also, while all three of the vaccines offer great protection against COVID, it isn't 100%. Some people will still become infected. Morrow said she receives weekly reports on what are called breakthrough cases, infections in people who are two weeks past their last shots. So far, there have been 10 breakthrough cases in her districts, though none has resulted in serious illness.
Skolnik said Carilion has seen breakthrough cases both in vaccinated people and in those who had the disease before.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association plans next week to provide demographic information on patients who have been treated throughout the pandemic.
Spokesman Julian Walker said during the last month, the 60- to 69-year-old age group made up the largest number of statewide admissions. This differs from much of the pandemic, when 70- to 79-year-olds were the largest group of COVID inpatients. But it's just one month.
Skolnik cautioned that it is too soon to pick up on trends, and as with much about COVID-19, new information is learned each week.
“It really is a moving target. I just am worried. I share Dr. Walensky’s and Dr. [Anthony] Fauci’s views that now is the time to double down. There’s still risk, and it really is a critical period,” he said. “If you’re vaccinated, you can do these things now that you couldn’t before. That’s a great thing. But please, please still be cautious and understand that this doesn’t mean that there are still risky things that you shouldn’t do.”
The guidance remains the same for everyone, vaccinated or not: wash hands, wear a mask, keep your distance and avoid crowds.