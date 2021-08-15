Heat and dryness take a break with soggy, cooler days ahead

Showers and thunderstorms have developed rapidly along the Blue Ridge and into the Roanoke Valley on this Sunday evening as tropical moisture flow is banking against a stationary front and Southwest Virginia's higher terrain. Additional rain is headed northward from North Carolina and will likely overspread much of the rest of the region.

This is providing much-needed rain for many locations in an area that has experienced dryness bordering on outright drought in previous weeks, but it might be a little too much rain too fast in a few spots, where an inch or 2 of rain falls in less than an hour.

There will be periods of showers and storms through Monday and Tuesday, not continuously, with abundant cloud cover holding high temperatures in the 70s to lower 80s. It will still be pretty sticky even if it is cooler than last week's daily 90s highs. If the sun can peek out for a while, as it did Sunday afternoon, that might destabilize the air for somewhat stronger storms and heavier localized downpours.