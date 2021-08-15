Heat and dryness take a break with soggy, cooler days ahead

Showers and thunderstorms have developed rapidly along the Blue Ridge and into the Roanoke Valley on this Sunday evening as tropical moisture flow is banking against a stationary front and Southwest Virginia's higher terrain. Additional rain is headed northward from North Carolina and will likely overspread much of the rest of the region.
This is providing much-needed rain for many locations in an area that has experienced dryness bordering on outright drought in previous weeks, but it might be a little too much rain too fast in a few spots, where an inch or 2 of rain falls in less than an hour.
There will be periods of showers and storms through Monday and Tuesday, not continuously, with abundant cloud cover holding high temperatures in the 70s to lower 80s. It will still be pretty sticky even if it is cooler than last week's daily 90s highs. If the sun can peek out for a while, as it did Sunday afternoon, that might destabilize the air for somewhat stronger storms and heavier localized downpours.
Tropical Storm Fred is expected to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle on Monday and track northward, along or just west of the spine of the Appalachians. This is a nearly perfect track to continue drawing moisture from the southeast toward our region. The most widespread and heaviest rain may occur on Wednesday this week.
Widespread 1-3 inch amounts appear likely this in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys, with some local amounts up to 6 inches where there are multiple rounds of stronger storms. Locations along and just east of the Blue Ridge appear likely to be favored for the heaviest rain, where upslope effects are the greatest. Storms on Sunday night have largely been following the Blue Ridge.
By late week, we'll see more sunshine and have somewhat warmer temperatures, mostly in the 80s to perhaps near 90, but there will be so much lingering moisture than daily scattered storms will continue.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.