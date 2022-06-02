Heat breaks with Thursday PM storms in Roanoke/NRV area, leading to nice weekend

Another round of summerlike temperatures will be curtailed by another round of thunderstorms on this Thursday late afternoon and evening, with cooler, less humid weather moving in for the weekend.

High temperatures reached 92 the last two days at Roanoke, as meteorological summer -- the clustering of June, July and August together as whole months for statistical weather convenience -- began on Wednesday.

Much as the May 20-22 mid 90s heat ended with the approach of a strong cold front and clusters of strong to severe thunderstorms, so this one will also.

Hail and damaging wind gusts are possible in the strongest storms. Most, possibly all, locations across western Virginia will get at least some rain this afternoon and evening, but amounts will vary drastically from sprinkles or possibly nothing on the outside looking in at storms and storm clusters to a quick 1-2 inches underneath the heaviest downpours in the stronger storms.

The cold front pushing through tonight will bring a marked change in the air mass, with lower humidity, cooler mornings in the upper 40s to mid 50s and afternoon highs in the mid 70s to near 80 for the weekend, with plenty of sunshine.

Next week will bring stickier air with temperatures climbing back in the 80s and the approach of several weather systems that will bring chances of showers and storms.

Elsewhere, the "ghost" of Hurricane Agatha that hit Mexico's western coast is emerging into the southwest Gulf of Mexico near the Yucatan Peninsula, with the National Hurricane Center giving it an 80% of developing into at least a tropical depression anew, gaining the name Alex if it reaches tropical storm status on the Atlantic side. Current projections are for the storm to track northeast toward Florida. It doesn't appear likely to have a direct impact on our region's weather, but it is early, far away and somewhat speculative still.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

