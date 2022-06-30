Heavy equipment now working to fix Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke

A $2.2 million repair job is underway to reopen a section of the Blue Ridge Parkway damaged near Roanoke in October.

A heavy equipment operator on Wednesday scooped out dirt and rock where 150 feet of road gave way in a 2020 landslide, leading to an immediate suspension of vehicular traffic. Stacked nearby were metal cages and rolls of sturdy plastic netting to hold in place new gravel on which new pavement will go.

After the rebuilding of the failed section, complete with grass, the parkway will reopen between U.S. 220 in Clearbrook and the Adney Gap entrance in Bent Mountain, parkway officials said.

Gates have closed the roughly 15-mile segment to traffic for about 25 months. It includes an overlook of the Roanoke Valley. Two fall color seasons have come and gone with motorists required to detour around the area.

The stretch of road, in place since before 1967, failed because of groundwater action, an official said. Bryant's Land and Development Industries Inc. of Burnsville, North Carolina, is the contractor.

