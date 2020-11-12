 Skip to main content
Heavy rains lead to closures of roads, parks in Roanoke Valley
Hales Ford

Bridgewater Plaza at Hales Ford Bridge saw high water Thursday morning.

 Courtesy of Charlene Jones

Heavy rains overnight and early Thursday led to the closures of numerous roads and parks in the Roanoke Valley and high-water warnings at Smith Mountain Lake.

Roanoke, via social media, announced significant flooding at the intersection of Bennington Street and Pike Lane and on Wise Avenue near Indian Rock Village.

Roanoke Fire-EMS reported that it was dispatched to the 2100 block of Bennington Street Southeast at 10 a.m. to perform a swift water rescue. The department said one person was rescued from a car and was evaluated by personnel at the scene.

Other other closed roadway sections in Roanoke include:

  • 13th Street Northeast at Mason Mill Road and Varnell Avenue.
  • Wiley Drive at Franklin Road and Crystal Spring Avenue.
  • Deyerle and Cravens Creek roads.
  • Cravens Creek Road and Crestmoor Drive.

Roanoke County also announced the closing of Jae Valley Park, Brookside Park, Green Hill Park, Starkey Park North and Starkey Park South and Garst Mill Park.

Appalachian Power said Thursday morning that the Smith Mountain Lake Reservoir had exceeded its full pond level, reaching 796.5 feet. The normal full pond level is 795 feet, the company said.

The reservoir is expected to exceed its full pond level by 2 feet Thursday afternoon, according to Appalachian Power, which operates the Smith Mountain Project hydroelectric facility.

Appalachian Power has encouraged property owners to remove unsecured items from the lower levels of their docks and to relocate items along the shoreline. The company has also advised shoreline property owners to secure water craft and floating docks and exercise caution when walking on docks.

