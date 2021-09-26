Hecate Energy requests update to permit for Pulaski County solar farm

The total acreage of the project has yet to be finalized, but the company expects it to be close to the 2,700 acres originally approved by the county, Poole wrote. There are approximately 20 landowner partners involved in the project, but that number could go up as the project details are finalized.

Equipment updates are also listed in the new plan due to improvements in technology, according to the release.

“A newer generation of solar panels allows us to generate more electricity with fewer panels. That, in turn, means Hecate can be more selective about the exact location of the panels within the facility because there will be fewer panels. And the ones that are erected will be more efficient,” Poole wrote.

The company also wants to change the way it delivers the power generated from the farm to the purchasers, American Electric Power.

The solar-generated power was set to go through AEP substations before being converted into usable energy, but the updated plan calls for it to go directly into the existing power lines using a “line tap,” which requires different equipment than what was originally needed, according to Poole.