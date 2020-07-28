In 1980, he rose to become the newsroom’s director of photography and ran a staff that Helber said earned a stellar reputation around the state.

Stephanie Klein-Davis, a senior staff photographer that Cook hired in 1987, said he always advocated for photographers to get the equipment and the access needed to do the best work.

“He was the epitome of a true photojournalist,” she said, adding he thought of photographers as news reporters who did their work with a camera instead of a pen and notebook.

He was a mentor to the photographers he oversaw and kept in touch with them long after his tenure at the paper came to a close in the mid-1990’s.

“He was the nicest man in the world, just very kind,” Klein-Davis said. “He cared about people.”

When he read a book a few months ago that he thought Klein-Davis would like, he called and loaned it to her.

Deel, who now lives in Florida, always heard from Cook on his birthday, even after all these years.

Cook was both a good newsman and a good friend to those he worked alongside, Deel said. “He was just a really great guy,” he said.

Cook’s passing occurred slightly more than a year after that of another longtime colleague and Roanoke Times photographer, Jack Gaking, who died on July 18, 2019. Gaking, 86, worked for the newspaper for 38 years and also won numerous awards for his striking images.

