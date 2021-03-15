Hellman guilty of sexual abuse of child who died in 2019; jury recommends two life sentences

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Montgomery County jury took about half an hour Monday to find McKenzie Kyle Hellman guilty of all five charges he faced for the sexual abuse of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son.

The jury a short time later recommended two life sentences plus 45 years for Hellman. Judge Robert Turk scheduled a sentencing hearing for June 29. It will be up to Turk to decide whether to accept the jury's recommendation or to impose a different sentence.

Monday's trial involved the sexual abuse of Steven Dale Meek II, son of Hellman's girlfriend, Kayla Thomas.

Hellman, 27, still faces charges of second degree murder and child abuse for Steven's death in Jan. 2019. A date for the court to hear those charges had not been set as of Monday.

Four of the five charges of which Hellman was convicted were being an accessory before the fact: to object sexual penetration to a victim younger than 13; to the sodomy by force of a victim younger than 13; to the production of child pornography; and to the distribution of child pornography. Hellman's fifth conviction was for possession of child pornography.

The defense put on no evidence Monday afternoon with defense attorney Fred Kellerman arguing that it was Thomas who abused her son, not Hellman.