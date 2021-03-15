 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hellman trial underway in Christiansburg: Prosecution presents sexual abuse evidence
0 comments
alert top story

Hellman trial underway in Christiansburg: Prosecution presents sexual abuse evidence

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hellman

McKenzie Kyle Hellman is in court Monday, standing trial on charges for the sexual abuse of his girlfriend's son. Hellman also faces a second degree murder charge that will be handled separately. Steven Dale Meek II, 2, died in 2019.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

CHRISTIANSBURG — The first of what could be two trials for McKenzie Kyle Hellman began Monday morning.

It is first jury trial in Montgomery County since the pandemic shut down such court proceedings for months.

Hellman, 27, faces five charges connected to the sexual abuse and making of child pornography of his girlfriend's two-year-old son in their Christiansburg home.

By lunchtime Monday, prosecutors had shown three videos found on the phone of Kayla Thomas, the mother of the abused boy, Steven Dale Meek II. In the videos, Thomas performed sex acts on and with her son.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In a recorded interview with police that was played for jurors, Hellman said that he told Thomas to do one of the sex acts because he wanted to see if it would arouse him. In testimony Monday morning, an investigator read a phone message between Hellman and Thomas in which he asked her to perform the other two sex acts as well.

In the recorded interview, Hellman said repeatedly he had asked Thomas to perform the sex acts on her son. He said when he saw images of it, he was disgusted. However, he admitted he saved a screenshot from one of Thomas' videos on his own phone.

The prosecution plans to wrap up its case in the early afternoon. Then, defense attorney Fred Kellerman, of Christiansburg, will have a chance to put on evidence.

Hellman has pleaded not guilty to the five charges he faces Monday.

He also faces a second degree murder charge for Meek's death in January of 2019 and charge of child abuse. The court plans to consider those two counts separately at a later date.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert