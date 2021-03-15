Hellman trial underway in Christiansburg: Prosecution presents sexual abuse evidence

CHRISTIANSBURG — The first of what could be two trials for McKenzie Kyle Hellman began Monday morning.

It is first jury trial in Montgomery County since the pandemic shut down such court proceedings for months.

Hellman, 27, faces five charges connected to the sexual abuse and making of child pornography of his girlfriend's two-year-old son in their Christiansburg home.

By lunchtime Monday, prosecutors had shown three videos found on the phone of Kayla Thomas, the mother of the abused boy, Steven Dale Meek II. In the videos, Thomas performed sex acts on and with her son.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a recorded interview with police that was played for jurors, Hellman said that he told Thomas to do one of the sex acts because he wanted to see if it would arouse him. In testimony Monday morning, an investigator read a phone message between Hellman and Thomas in which he asked her to perform the other two sex acts as well.

In the recorded interview, Hellman said repeatedly he had asked Thomas to perform the sex acts on her son. He said when he saw images of it, he was disgusted. However, he admitted he saved a screenshot from one of Thomas' videos on his own phone.