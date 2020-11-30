Help wanted: Botetourt schools' job fair aims to find bus drivers, substitutes and more

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Delays at the Department of Motor Vehicles this year have slowed people from getting the commercial driver’s licenses necessary to get behind a school bus wheel this year, but that, too, is coronavirus-related, Baker said.

“There are a number of reasons” for that hole in the labor market, Baker said. “It’s a difficult job. It does require some additional training. But it’s a great job.”

For mechanic Ross, “it is what it is,” he said — not something that he hates, but something that takes him and the shop’s three other mechanics away from wrench time.

They are on a mandated schedule to service each of 100 buses once every 40 days. With the building short one mechanic, the schedule can get tight.

“When you’re driving a bus for two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening, that’s cutting away time in the shop,” he said. “Sometimes you can be overwhelmed in here, just trying to get caught up from where you drove a bus.”

It’s not always a daily chore. There are weeks that go by with few calls for a substitute driver. Other weeks, mechanics are in driver seats daily, covering ground they don’t necessarily know — using paper route sheets that include children’s names, addresses, parents’ phones and other information.