Help wanted: Botetourt schools' job fair aims to find bus drivers, substitutes and more

Working for the railroad around Roanoke used to be a lifelong job. But Sam Ross, who was a diesel mechanic at Norfolk Southern’s Shaffers Crossing Locomotive Shop, had a feeling those days had passed.
That feeling, and a schedule that kept the 25-year-old from his young family, were on his mind one day when he drove past his alma mater, Lord Botetourt High School. There, he saw a sign out front that advertised a job opening. He applied, and in 2018 he took a job at the Botetourt County Public Schools bus garage.
Within six months, Norfolk Southern announced a round of layoffs in Roanoke that Ross said would have ended his job there after only three years.
“It worked out pretty good,” Ross, of Troutville, said of his decision.
There was one stipulation in Botetourt for the trained mechanic: He’d have to learn to drive a school bus, too. The school division frequently is unable to find enough drivers to run all the county’s routes, so mechanics with commercial driver’s licenses are pulling double-duty out of the garage at Poor Farm Road.
The same sign that Ross noticed two years ago is advertising for more open positions, with a job fair set for Wednesday at the high school on U.S. 220. The sign says the schools are looking for bus drivers, bus driver assistants and substitute teachers. There are at least four immediate openings for bus driver jobs, according to school system officials.
They’re looking to fill other positions, too, said the system’s director of human resources and student services, Julie Baker. Custodians, an instructional assistant, an instructional technology resource teacher, a mechanic, a school nurse and a transportation department administrative assistant are jobs available at Botetourt schools.
Baker said that the system has taken part in job fairs at such locations as Southwest Virginia colleges and universities, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, face-to-face opportunities have been limited.
“So we decided to have a job fair here in our division,” she said, with preregistration to help control the number of people in the building at one time. “We just thought it would be a great way to reach out to our community [members], who might be in need of employment at this time.”
Some of the jobs, particularly among substitute teachers, are open because of the novel coronavirus, Baker said. But the Roanoke Valley in general has been short of bus drivers in recent years. Franklin County and Roanoke County are among the school systems with mechanics who also drive routes.
Jim Bradshaw, director of human resources at Roanoke County schools, said he understands that it’s a problem well beyond Southwest Virginia.
“We all need substitute teachers, and we all need bus drivers,” he said.
Delays at the Department of Motor Vehicles this year have slowed people from getting the commercial driver’s licenses necessary to get behind a school bus wheel this year, but that, too, is coronavirus-related, Baker said.
“There are a number of reasons” for that hole in the labor market, Baker said. “It’s a difficult job. It does require some additional training. But it’s a great job.”
For mechanic Ross, “it is what it is,” he said — not something that he hates, but something that takes him and the shop’s three other mechanics away from wrench time.
They are on a mandated schedule to service each of 100 buses once every 40 days. With the building short one mechanic, the schedule can get tight.
“When you’re driving a bus for two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening, that’s cutting away time in the shop,” he said. “Sometimes you can be overwhelmed in here, just trying to get caught up from where you drove a bus.”
It’s not always a daily chore. There are weeks that go by with few calls for a substitute driver. Other weeks, mechanics are in driver seats daily, covering ground they don’t necessarily know — using paper route sheets that include children’s names, addresses, parents’ phones and other information.
“A lot of times the kids will help you where you’re going on your route,” Ross said. “You can’t always listen to them. You weed through what you think might not be the truth, or whether they even know.”
Overall, it’s a good living on a decent schedule with a solid benefits package that includes plenty of time off, he said. The coworkers make the days even better.
“There’s a group of people that work in here, and I’m talking about from the office workers to mechanics,” he said. “We all get along pretty good, and we make it work when we have to. I don’t remember a time that it wasn’t working. We’ve had some close calls, but we always seem to be able to cover it somehow.”
It was a job that he didn’t imagine when he was riding the school bus from Lord Botetourt High School to Botetourt Technical Education Center, where he learned the basics of engine repair before heading to a diesel engine college in Lima, Ohio.
“I just happened to see the sign,” he said. “I called ‘em and it just worked out.”
Job-seekers may call Botetourt County schools, too, at 540-473-8263, or pre-register at bcps.k12.va.us/personnel. Everyone is welcome, Baker said.
“We ask everyone to preregister, but we certainly will be able to accommodate walk-ins as well,” she said. “We hope to be able to interview folks right on-site.”
