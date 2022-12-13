 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henrietta Lacks' Roanoke statue funded, concept drawing to be released

A campaign succeeded in raising more than $160,000 to chronicle the historical Black experience in Roanoke, including the commissioning of a statue of city native and medical pioneer Henrietta Lacks.

Campaigners will unveil a conceptual drawing of the statue to be sculpted by Blacksburg artist Larry Bechtel and other project details outside the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building Monday at 11:15 a.m.

The statue of Lacks, the source of a living cell line used in globally important medical research, but based on an unapproved cell extraction before she died in 1951, is part of a creative project to acknowledge African American history in public spaces locally. Separate from the statue initiative, cultural educators are producing a virtual reality documentary that takes a historical angle on the Black experience in Roanoke.

Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd, who led the fundraising committee, on Tuesday urged members of the public to attend the event to check out the concept statue drawing, to hear an update on the virtual reality project and to listen to speakers and to see special guests.

Lacks’ grandson Ron Lacks as well as her only living child, Lawrence Lacks, are expected to attend, the vice mayor said.

The event will take place at or near Lacks Plaza, weather permitting.

Bechtel sculpted the statue of a fallen police officer in front of the Roanoke Police Department, among other works.

Lacks is honored with signs, markers, statues and exhibits in various places of the United States and world. In Roanoke, only the Science Museum of Western Virginia honors Lacks with a public display, with her name engraved on a staircase listing contributors to science.

The City Council advanced efforts to recognize her locally when in 2021 it designated the west half of the former Lee Plaza beside city hall as Lacks Plaza.

Lacks went to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, for cancer treatment in 1951. Before she died, doctors discovered that her cells were capable of growing outside her body in a laboratory vessel. Researchers have repeatedly used her cells to advance human medicine.

Johns Hopkins has acknowledged it studied her cells without her prior permission, but said the initial study some 70 years ago took place before the inception of informed consent. Her family members say they weren’t informed until the 1970s, by which time the cells were in widespread use, including by private companies. Put in the spotlight, key beneficiaries including Johns Hopkins have sought to make amends. Family members have filed suit for damages.

Jeff Sturgeon covers the city of Roanoke, including schools, banking and transportation. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

